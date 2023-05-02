CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth

The fabulously baroque dance creation Façade takes over the Liberty Theatre for six performances from 14-17 June 2023. The season will be a double 70th birthday celebration of its charismatic creator, the multi-disciplinary and internationally acclaimed dance maker, Chrissie Parrott AO, and that of the Liberty Theatre, Perth's first art house cinema that has been reopened with its shabby chic grandeur delighting festival audiences. Construction of the theatre began in July 1953 so both Grande Dames are turning 70 this year.

For over 40 years, Chrissie's works have graced the stages of Australia, Holland, France, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, and UK. This presentation is an embellished re-staging of her most audacious and hilarious masterpiece. The stage is set with a six by four metre Baroque-style proscenium arch, hand-painted back cloths, and found objects d'art, including a plethora of decorated pointe shoes. The performers, dressed in upcycled brocade and satin costumes, showcase a series of outrageous short, snappy, vignettes that juxtapose vaudeville comedy with the realities of wealth and poverty, colonisation, and social etiquette. A sublime mix of French Baroque and contemporary music played live by on-stage musicians creates a seamless and enthralling soundscape.

Façade is Co3's third IN.RESIDENCE presentation as part of their Pathways Program, launched in 2021 and supported by the Wright Burt Foundation. IN.RESIDENCE allows Perth's leading independent choreographic voices the space for reflection, reinvention, and presentation. The initiative is founded on Co3's philosophy of facilitating opportunities for artists, enriching artistic practice and relieving associated pressures in the pursuit of creating and presenting work. Co3 Artistic Director Raewyn Hill said, "We are delighted with the success of the Pathways Program and thrilled to have the opportunity to honour Chrissie, one of Australia's most iconic choreographers who has contributed significantly to the canon of contemporary dance nationally and internationally. This season reinforces Chrissie's standing as an inspiration to all makers and the longevity of the career they could aspire to. It promises to be a highly entertaining and flamboyantly funny show."

The work is a series of vignettes that will once again be re-imagined, re-scored, and re-scaled in this, its final farewell season, the largest and most fanciful production to grace the stage at the Liberty Theatre in its 70-year history. It features; international dance star Matthew Morris, plus up and coming sensation Georgia van Gils and Co3 Founding Dancers Russell Thorpe and Talitha Maslin. Iconic dancer, director, choreographer, and educator Stefan Karlsson. Inimitable opera singer, baritone Ronald MacQueen is a new addition as is Baroque cellist Krista Low who joins maestro Matthew Cellan Jones, a baroque specialist set to play additional live music throughout the show. Performer comedian extraordinaire Paul Rowe and ongoing muse Claudia Alessi are joined by well-known Perth actor Kate Hall.

Chrissie Parrott said, "Now a septuagenarian, I look back and am proud and satisfied of my creations that have graced many of the theatres and festivals around the world. So now it's time for the last hoorah! I've decided that this will be my last mainstage production. I want to acknowledge and celebrate artists who have worked and inspired me and sneak in some mementos and highlights from those past productions. I offer Façade to you all as a gift of love and thanks for all the years of support and belief in me. I've never been afraid to ruffle a few feathers, weaving dark humour and audacious theatrical styling into this Baroque/vaudeville style variety show full of trickery and intrigue. Thank you, Raewyn Hill, Co3, and the Wright Burt Foundation."

Described by a member of the 2021 audience as "A rich, immersive and visceral dance theatre experience that would rival the court of Louis XV," Façade features a distinctive mix of our most talented local performance artists in what will be a Baroque calamity of grand proportions. A kaleidoscopic landscape filled with virtuosic dance, opera, live music and comedy that erupts and envelops your senses. This will be the most picturesque and exuberant dance party of the year. Come dressed to impress!