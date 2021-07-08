BWW Review: WEST SIDE STORY at Crown Theatre

The eagerly anticipated Opera Australia production of WEST SIDE STORY opened at Crown Theatre this week, and the promise of a spectacular retelling of this classic was delivered on, with nothing lost from postponements and audience restrictions. The talented cast brought the audience on a rollercoaster of emotion with their brilliant acting and singing, whilst the famously complex dance sequences played out perfectly.

The famous bare metallic set and lighting make the setting dynamic and immersive, with the metallic fire escape set ups combining with projections of post-war era New York to simply but effectively convey the many scenes in the production, creations of set designer Paul Gallis and lighting designer Peter Halbsgut. The setting of 1950s New York is felt and yet there is a strong contemporary feel to everything, with director Joel McKneely providing a similar timelessness to West Side Story as Shakespeare does to Romeo and Juliet. McKneely was introduced to WEST SIDE STORY by creator Jerome Robbins and has directed the show at many venues all around the world. It is clear to see how his talents lend themselves to this show. The choreography in the show is famous for its complexity, with most of the movements in the show planned. McKneely as well as associate director/choreographer Brendan Yeates superbly arrange the large cast and ensure the added depth remains in the show. The orchestra was perfectly conducted by Isaac Hayward, who set the tone for the evening by encouraging a cheer from the audience. Given that the performers gave no less energy to a restricted audience, it's fair that the audience very much returned the favour.

The opening dance piece featuring the Jets and the Sharks very much sets the tone for the entire show, with early dialogue painting a vivid and immersive image. There is much to say for the impeccable execution of the no doubt exhausting choreography and singing, and there are certainly no flaws to be found in any of those aspects, whilst superb character acting portrays the two gangs perfectly. There are many allegories to draw from the central conflict of the musical, with the Jets- children of immigrants who feel strongly American- blaming the Sharks- new immigrants- for all their real and imaginary problems. They are blind to the reality of the situation, with the Sharks unwilling not to mention unable to genuinely steal anything from the Jets' way of life. This theme carries throughout the production and is so perfectly illustrated by the Jets (Joshua Taylor, Nicholas Collins, Christian Ambesi, Nathan Pavey, Jake O'Brien, Sebastian Golenko, and Molly Bugeja) and the Sharks (Tomas Kantor, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Noah Missell, Max Bimbi, David Aranjo, and Brady Kitchingham). Each side illustrates their own plight, their dialogue and singing making each character very much believable and delivering much to the greater story.

One can't go past the girls in each gang, too. Jets girls Graziella (Natasha O'Hehir), Velma (Angelica Di Clemente), and Minnie (Taylah Small) delivered alluring, fluid dance moves in one scene and technically perfect ballet in the next. Their vocals matched the gangs perfectly. In the Sharks, Consuelo (Elysha Manik), Teresita (Nikki Croker), Francisca (Amba Fewster), and Margarita (Amelia Sanzo) told the stories of immigrants perfectly, their Latin inspired dancing and singing giving an added layer to much of the show.

The 'adults' of the show deliver superbly, too. Paul Dawber and Berynn Schwerdt are the perfect stereotypical cops. Dawber's hardline Lieutenant Schrank delivers moments of humour and poignance, showing clearly that he can make the lives of the gangs difficult whilst presenting another barrier to the Sharks, constantly directly and indirectly reminding us that his prejudices will disproportionately affect the immigrants. Schwerdt as Officer Krupke is the stereotypical hapless police officer, looming large over the teenage gangs. Ritchie Singer as Doc fills his role to perfection. Whilst the Jets assert that Doc "has never been our age" and therefore could not possibly understand their issues, he firmly provides one of the few voices of reason in the show.

Angelina Thomson was an outstanding Anita, wisely guiding Maria, humorously tempering Rosalia's (Grace Driscoll) expectations in 'America,' dancing with sass and style in the gym scene, but still able to compel the audience with her sadness through the second act. Noah Mullins as Raff and Temujin Tera as Bernardo are the perfect enemies, their fraught interactions and tense dialogue building the tension to the rumble scene, and they each highlight the tragedy of their stories without overpowering each other's story.

Sophie Salvesani and Nigel Huckle as Maria

and Tony

Leads Sophie Silvesano and Nigel Huckle were outstanding as Tony and Maria. Silvesano dragged the audience into her journey, having us believe in love at first sight, giving us the naïve hope of what was to come for two young lovers, before breaking hearts with an impassioned accusatory plea in the final scene. Her soaring operatic vocals captured the emotions at every step exquisitely. Huckle perfectly conveyed Tony's journey, delivering the grit of a street gang member perfectly balanced with the idealism of someone who yearns for more. His performance of 'Something's Coming' carefully laid out his character's dreams and genuinely led the audience to believe in him as Maria does. Each of their messages are believable, and you can read more about how each of their beliefs impact their characters in my interview with them.

West Side Story is full of brilliant performances, entertaining musical numbers, and stunning choreography. It's an emotional journey from start to finish, and one of those powerful but entertaining big musicals that one simply doesn't get to see that often. It truly is one of the greatest musicals going, and the brilliant performance of this cast and crew mean this is quite simply not to be missed.

WEST SIDE STORY is at Crown Theatre Perth until July 17 before opening at QPAC, Brisbane on July 24. Tickets and more info from westsidestory.com.au/