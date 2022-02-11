BWW Review: THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE at Cookery At Girls' School

There is so much to love about Perth Fringeworld. From the showcasing of a vast array of talents, to uncovering hidden gems of local and Australian talent. One such gem is THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE, written by Australian author Vivienne Walsh and presented by Perth based Feet First Collective. The narrative explores the connection between two teenagers in rural Australia with vastly different backgrounds and vastly different futures in a riveting and provocative two-person play.

Immediately striking about the play is how bare the stage is. Two chairs, a bag, a book, and a bottle are the extent of the props and scenery. With limited sound effects utilized, it's an understatement to say the narrative leans heavily on the two performers. They are essentially all there is to tell so much of the story, and yet they do so superbly. Scenes are painted with a few words, characters appear from sharp descriptions, and sound effects are simple onomatopoeia. It is quite the undertaking for a team, and one which director Teresa Izzard met. Izzard is noted as a movement coach and there are many stories to be found in the way the characters move. Indeed, their position on stage and relative to each other throughout the performance is a deep and fascinating story. You can read more about that in my interview with Teresa Izzard. Vocal coach Donald Woodburn also has a part to play, with the delivery of the words bearing so much in terms of setting the tone and feeling of the story.

With just two performers fully being every facet of the play, they need to be a talented pair, and these two certainly are. Lauren Beeton plays Chloe, the troubled and volatile girl from 'the wrong side' of the tracks, an analogue of Eurydice from the myth of Orpheus. Beeton conveys the character's troubled past and present wonderfully, dragging the audience into confronting the issues that got her to where she is easily and unapologetically. Beeton's easy transition between succinctly laying out the character's emotions to laying out the issues she takes with the people around her wonderfully illustrate Chloe's reasons and motivations. Opposite her is Samuel Addison as Chris, the upper-class boy whose past was designed for him and whose future is laid out. Chris begins the play as a naïve teen and learns to confront life alongside Chloe. Addison covers the evolution of his own character well whilst also quickly moving between the many characters he plays in parts.

THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE employs a poetic tempo (and, indeed, poetry in the words) perfectly. The words course off the stage and through the audience, keeping you hung on every word. The power of words is evident throughout, driven by two excellent performers who bring the words and the scenery to life.

THIS IS WHERE WE LIVE is at The Cookery at the Girl's School as a part of Fringeworld Perth until February 13th. Tickets and more information through Fringeworld