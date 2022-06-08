BWW Review: ONCE at Regal Theatre

ONCE has taken the world by storm in its relatively short life.Beginning as a 2007 movie, it went to Broadway in 2011 where it won a swag of Tony awards as well as a Grammy. It played to sold out audiences in Sydney, and Perth can count itself lucky to be hosting this wonderful musical at the moment. To put it simply, the hype is justified, the awards fully with merit, and it is no stretch to say that witnessing this musical is an absolute pleasure.

WAAPA graduate Stefanie Caccamo leads the cast as the simply named Girl. It is impossible not to reflect on the talent in Perth whenever Caccamo is performing, with a stunning voice and stage presence that suits the setting perfectly. She sets up Girl's plot perfectly in a stunning performance that will ensure that her name is earmarked as one to watch. Opposite Caccamo's girl is Toby Francis' Guy. Francis plays the role wonderfully, quickly filling the audience with an idea for the love he has for music and the heartbreak that he has. Heartbreak for what caused him to leave his music as well as heartbreak for leaving music. His love of music and the developing relationship with Girl are perfectly illustrated by the lead pair.

Leads Stefanie Caccamo (Girl) and Toby Francis (Guy) make an irresistible pairing.

Whilst a triple threat is a joy to see, the performers in ONCE are also the orchestra, and they are never really of stage, instead playing music from the sides. The cast flow effortlessly from role to role, with Victoria Falconer (who is also the musical director) making an excellent Reza, whilst Andrei Alec Steedman (as Eamon), Pavan Kumar Hari (Svec), Jennifer Trijo (Baruska), Abe Mithell (Andrej) and Patrick Schnur (MC) fill their roles perfectly. Rupert Reid is excellent in his part as Billy, Gus Noakes demands attention as the bank manager, whilst Deidtre Khoo as the Ex-Girlfriend is outstanding. Khoo balances her own story line as a likeable character perfectly with the fact that Guy tells her story first. You can't help but both love her and hate her in different parts of the show. Luke Hewitt as Da is noteworthy, particularly because he was called into the role not far out from opening night. Hewitt plays Da with a comfort and warmth that make it hard to believe he was a late call in.

ONCE is directed by Richard Carroll, who does an excellent job using the space and making sure the story flows from scene to scene with limited changes to the setting itself. Amy Campbell is the movement director ensuring the cast move from role to role and scene to scene seamlessly. Hugh O'Connor designed the set and costumes, wonderfully illustrating the different settings and making the "main" stage the Irish pub we imagine, which fits in wonderfully with the cold snap Perth is experiencing at the moment. Lighting by Peter Rubie ensures the darkness balances perfectly with the light and really brings the whole show to life.

It is a treat enough that Darlinghurst Theatre Company chose to work with Black Swan Theatre Company to bring this wonderful show to Perth. The real treat, however, comes in experiencing it. Several of the creatives are WAAPA graduates and whilst ONCE is quite rightly a multi award winning smash, it feels right at home in Perth. An opportunity like this should not be passed up, and as such ONCE is an absolute must see.

ONCE is at the Regal Theatre until June 12th. Tickets and more information from Black Swan Theatre Company.

Photos thanks to Daniel J Grant.