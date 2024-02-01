ANTIGONE Comes to Perth Youth Theatre This Month

The members of Perth Youth Theatre will step into the spotlight once again this February with their main stage production of Antigone.

26 young people aged between 12 and 17 will bring their reimagining of the classic story to the main stage in Perth Theatre’s Victorian auditorium on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February.

Antigone fuses Paul Woodruff’s translation of Sophocles’ text with live sound and music for a production that sizzles with youthful energy and emotion. Fully supported by Perth Theatre’s production, technical, wardrobe, ticketing and marketing teams, Antigone places Perth Youth Theatre firmly centre stage – where the young people truly reflect the words of The Courier reviewer when they said: ‘the future of the local acting profession is safe in their hands’.

Jordan Blackwood, Director of Antigone said:

“We’re excited to be sharing our interpretation of Antigone with audiences after 6 months of working together. The young company have been instrumental in shaping the show, collaborating with our creative team on design, music, staging and character. They have worked incredibly hard to create an exciting, relevant and professional piece of theatre. Expect live music, choral storytelling and striking design elements in this fresh take on a classic.”

Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said:

“Learning & Engagement is the lynchpin of everything we do here in Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, and nowhere is this more evident in the embedding of Perth Youth Theatre in our mainstage programme. The respect with which every department treats the young people and the space they are given to develop their own ideas and explore their own creative talents is truly remarkable. We are consistently amazed by the imaginative input, peer support and friendships that our groups engender. Many former members of Perth Youth Theatre have gone on to careers on stage and screen and in the performing arts generally, but for each and every member, the life skills and experiences that they acquire through their participation will stay with them whatever path their future takes.”

Ruby Vaas from Perth Youth Theatre said:

“I’m really enjoying it. It’s nice getting to work with so many different people. Friendship is a big thing the group’s brought to me, there are lots of people who I probably wouldn’t have met if I hadn’t done this, people with similar passions to me and similar career ideas.”

Antigone is reeling after the death of her brother, and she wants to give him the send-off he deserves. The only thing standing in her way is Creon, the new king who is trying to assert authority. She can choose to step down, or she can choose to resist. And if she goes up against the king, she stands to lose more than just her pride…

An ancient story that ripples through time to the present day, Antigone takes audiences on a riveting and unravelling journey from control to chaos where the personal and political collide.

Antigone is in Perth Theatre on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February. For tickets and info visit Click Here, or call or visit the Perth Theatre Box Office (01738 621031 Mon – Sat: 10:00 – 16:00).