A NIGHT OF COMEDY Comes to the Stirling Theatre in February

Performances run 8-17 February.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Get ready to laugh with three short plays – presented under the banner of “A Night of Comedy” – at Stirling Theatre in February. 

Written and directed by Peter Flanigan, The Surprise Party features six family members who span four generations, all living in the same house. 

The younger members plan a surprise party for Ray’s 90th birthday, despite the fact he doesn’t want a party. 

More than one surprise crops up, including a COVID scare and a faulty home generator causing problems, as the story unfolds. 

“My daughter Liz Flanigan is co-directing the show and my granddaughter Cassie Pemberton is stage manager and has a small role, so it’s a family affair on-stage and off,” Peter Said

The Local, written and directed by Siobhan Wright, is a black comedy set in a small Dublin pub full of regulars who drink there every night. 

One night, a stranger enters and the regulars discover he has more in common with them than they realise. 

“The idea came from watching how some people behave when they think their life will never change and that they can behave any way they want with no consequences,” Siobhan said. 

“The Local won a 2020 Busselton Margaret River Script Writers Award but COVID caused the performance to be cancelled, so this is the first time the show is being staged.” 

Written by Seán O'Casey, The End of the Beginning is directed by Joe Teakle and looks at the lives of two bumbling Irish farmhands who try to complete housework – with various degrees of difficulty.  

“When I was offered the script and the chance to direct it, I jumped at the opportunity,” Joe said. “It has opened my eyes to new types of characters and situations that were mostly present long before my time.  

“I also found the script to be absolutely hysterical and farcical, yet with a deep hidden message and drama that I’m sure will enlighten and perhaps alter the audience’s perception of household duties, and the roles played, with bumbling camaraderie and feuding spouses.” 

“A Night of Comedy” plays at 7.30pm February 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 with a 2pm matinee February 11.




