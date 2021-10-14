BWW Review: MEET ME AT DAWN/MÖT MIG I GRYNINGEN at Batalj Scenkonst/Teater3

Two women are washed ashore after a boat accident. Helen (Moa Åström) is euphoric about the fact that they have both survived, but Robyn (Tove Simonsen) is in shock and feels bad. Different emotions that they have to deal with and accept, the relationship that is turned inside out. Replicas that attract redemptive laughter. But where are they somewhere and how should they get out of there? Who is the mysterious woman who appears? But then all of a sudden Robyn experiences that she is at home in her kitchen, imagination or parallel universe? She suffers from a strong feeling of loss and sadness, why? Gradually, the play changes shape and becomes more touching and striking when you realize that it is not about surviving a boat accident but to survive and move on when the one you love has died in an accident that you yourself have been in. The feelings of guilt, loss and grief mixes and becomes incredibly strong and intense.

Moa Åström and Tove Simonsen have themselves translated Zinnie Harris' play, Meet me at Dawn, which probably contributes to the lines being so natural and obvious. The language becomes their own and the role interpretations feel personal and close. A perfect interplay and they share the stage and enhance each other.

The scenography and lighting by Johan Bark (also direction and sound) is simple and stylish and lets the story take place.

Batalj Scenkonst plays at Teater3 on Rosenlundsgatan and is one of Stockholm's smaller stages. But even on a small stage, good acting can be performed.

