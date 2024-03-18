Swedish Magicians Bring STALKER to New York's New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Swedish magicians Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung were among the first ever to succeed in fooling the legendary Penn & Teller in the first season of the program "Penn & Teller: Fool Us!". Now Penn & Teller is producing Brynolf & Ljung's New York debut: "Stalker". Premiere April 1 at New World Stages - a stone's throw from Times Square in New York.

Directed by the successful director Edward Af Sillén, "Stalker" premieres on April 1 at New World Stages - a stone's throw from Times Square in New York.

"At our first meeting in the TV studio with Brynolf & Ljung, they wowed us from the first breath with their magic, we are really excited to be part of the production team for this captivating show", say Penn & Teller.

In the performance "Stalker", Brynolf & Ljung take themselves further into the audience's consciousness than ever before. With the help of dexterity, illusions and psychology, the boundary of what is possible and what should be impossible is moved. Together with the star director Edward af Sillén, Brynolf & Ljung take the audience in their new performance on an experience where no one sits completely safe. How far are we humans prepared to go in the pursuit of being seen? In today's surveillance society, everyone is stalked and everyone has become a stalker. Follow Brynolf & Ljung. They are already following you.

Brynolf & Ljung had their international breakthrough in "Britain's Got talent" in front of 11 million viewers. To the Swedish audience, they are known from three seasons of their television program "Brynolf & Ljung - Street Magic" on TV4 and the Swedish tours "Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers" (2016-2017), "Cirkeln" (2018-2020) and the original the production of "Stalker" (2021-2022), with more than 150,000 tickets sold. Now, together with Lifeline Entertainment and childhood idols Penn & Teller as producers, they are taking over New York.

Lighting design: Jamie Roderick

Sound Design: Drew Levy

General Manager: KGM Theatrical

Production Management: Tinc Productions

"Stalker" is produced by Lifeline Entertainment and Penn & Teller. Co-producers: Pernilla & Niclas Nyrensten and All Things Live.

Penn & Teller (Producers). From humble beginnings as buskers on the streets of Philadelphia to sold-out shows on Broadway, to the longest-running and one of the most beloved local headlining acts in Las Vegas history, the legendary duo continues to redefine the magic genre and create their very own distinct niche. For the tenth season of the current hit series "Penn & Teller: Fool Us!" magicians both new and seasoned try to con Penn & Teller for a chance to be in the duo's popular Las Vegas show. In 2023, Penn & Teller celebrated 48 years of professional partnership.

