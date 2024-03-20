Review: HOTELL VITA HÄSTEN (THE WHITE HORSE HOTEL) at Folkoperan

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The operetta The White Horse was written in 1930 in Berlin by Ralph Benatsky and is one of the world's most famous and performed operettas with songs that many people recognize, such as "It would be wonderful". It can easily be taken for light entertainment as it is a laugh-out-loud confusion operetta set in the idyll of the Wolfgangsee, where several couples finally find each other - all's well that ends well. With it there is an undertone of the darker zeitgeist that prevailed in the 1930s and to which there are parallels today. Then as now, people like to have fun and escape everyday life. The folk opera succeeds very well in this, to the point that it is sold out before the premiere, which is completely understandable with the famous ensemble of actors and opera singers - a mixture that marries perfectly.

Jonas Karlsson, who plays the lovesick waiter Leopold, makes a brilliant acting effort and surprises with an impressively powerful singing voice. The object of his hot feelings is Stina Ekblad (Vitas Hästen owner Josepha) who with her cooler and slightly biting appearance keeps him on a leash. Brilliant efforts by all but an extra compliment to Joakim Larsson as a substitute in the role of Piccolo Gustl, in addition to his regular ones. A joy also to enjoy the fantastic voices of e.g. Elin Rombo, Alexandra Büchel and Richard Hamrin. They come across in a different way when it's operetta and it's easier to hear what they're singing.

Minimal scenography, basically just a flagpole and a balcony to room 4. But the Tyrolean Orchestra is also partly used as scenography as they change places from time to time during the performance. The piano can act as a bar counter. No costume changes but all the actors are on stage more or less the whole time. The clothes in a slightly gloomy brown scale but contemporary.

A performance that amuses and where everyone's efforts are thoroughly professional and impressive.

Photo @MatsBäcker