YouTube Sensations The Piano Guys Are LIMITLESS At The McCallum Theatre

The McCallum Theatre welcomes YouTube sensation The Piano Guys back to the Coachella Valley, for three exciting shows: At 8:00 pm, Friday, January 17; and 2:00 and 8:00 pm, Saturday, January 18. The January 17 show is made possible through the generosity of Dan and Brooke Koehler. The Piano Guys are one of the most popular acts on social media today. The quartet has earned a whopping 1.6 billion-plus views on YouTube, along with 6.65 million subscribers. Not bad for four Utah dads-Paul Anderson (producer/videographer); Jon Schmidt (pianist/songwriter), Steve Nelson (cellist/songwriter) and Al van der Beek (producer/songwriter)-who got their start when Paul was looking for a way to promote his St. George, Utah, piano store.

"A billion is a big number-specially for a quartet of dads who just started making music videos for fun," Steven said. Their YouTube subscribers enjoy watching them perform in locations around the world, including The Great Wall of China and Iguazu Falls in Brazil.

The Piano Guys also have more than 1.6 million Facebook fans who have shared videos like "Michael Meets Mozart," which features more than 100 tracks of cello textures, including a deep bass drum sound created by tapping on the cello body; a shaker sound made by Steven rubbing rosin on his bow; and a record-scratch noise caused by his scraping a quarter on the strings.

"Parents are using our music to show their kids how fun classical music can be and motivate them to learn instruments," says Jon. "Our cover song mash-ups have become a great way to introduce ourselves and make a connection with our audience as a classic spin on new stuff-and a new spin on classic stuff."

The guys-all members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-have released eight studio albums, most recently Limitless, which went to No. 1 on the U.S. New Age Chart.

www.thepianoguys.com

Tickets for these performances are priced at $125, $95 and $65. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories