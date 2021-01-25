VIDEO: McCallum Theatre's New President and CEO Jamie Grant Discusses the Theatre's Future

The Board of Trustees of the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, California announced the appointment of Jamie Grant as its new President and CEO effective September 14, 2020.

Grant recently talked with NBC Palm Springs Today about the future of the theatre and more. Check out the full appearance below!

Grant had previously, for the past four years, served as President and CEO of The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota which hosts a 1,900-seat Music Theater and an 1,100-seat Concert Hall. Before taking the helm at the Ordway Center, he was President and CEO of the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas and held leadership positions in Canada with The Centre In The Square in Kitchener, Ontario; the Imperial Theatre in Saint John, New Brunswick; City of Brampton Theatre Office in Brampton, Ontario and the Skylight Theatre in Toronto.