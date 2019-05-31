Theatre 29 Seeks Director Submissions For 2020 Seson

Theatre 29 is beginning the process of selecting plays, comedies, dramas and musicals for their 2020 season. Area theatrical directors are being invited to submit suggested plays for consideration. The Theatre 29 Play Selection Committee is requiring prospective Directors to submit two titles to allow flexibility in forming a well-balanced season. Directors are also encouraged to present both a musical and non-musical title. Directors can request a particular time slot or slots but are not guaranteed their requested time frame will be available.

2020 is the 21st year of operation for Theatre 29. The Theatre 29 play selection, under the Chairmanship of Janet Peercy, will review all requests and submit a recommended 2020 season line-up to the Board of Directors for review, the full Board will make the final determination on what shows are selected.



Directors are reminded that Theatre 29 is dedicated to producing plays that are family-oriented and will attract a general audience. Directors submitting for the 2020 season must submit a script and an estimation of the show's budget, including, at least, estimated royalties and script costs.

Directors submitting for the first time to Theatre 29 are asked to include a directorial resume or biography of the candidate's theatrical background. It is strongly suggested that first-time Directors include an Assistant Director who is well accustomed to the Theatre 29 Organization and culture. Directors will be required to adhere to the Theatre 29 Code of Conduct. The Play Selection Committee reserves the right to require and verify additional directorial qualifications on a case-by-case basis.



Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer Non-Profit Community theater that operates as an independent 501(c) 3 tax exempt organization. All Directors, Performers, backstage crew and theatre staff are unpaid volunteers. Musicals are allowed a stipend budget for musicians.



Theatre 29 will present six productions plus a Summer Youth Theater program during the 2020 calendar year. Musicals will run 12 performances over a 4-week run (three performances, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each weekend) with allowance to extend the run another holdover weekend. Non-Musicals will run 9 performances in a 3-week run, also Friday, Saturday evenings, and Sunday matinees. Each play will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm. The schedule allows for a minimum seven-week rehearsal cycle. All shows are produced at the Theatre 29 complex at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms.

Tentative 2019 season slots:



Show: 1: January 10 - January 26



Show: 2: March 6 - March 29 (HO April 5)



Show: 3: May 1 - May 24 (HO May 31)



Summer Youth Program: - June 22 - July 26

Show: 4: August 14- September 6 (HO Sept. 13)

Show 5: (Halloween Theme preferred) October 9 - October November 1



Show 6: (Holiday Theme preferred) November 27 - December 20

Directors are asked to submit their requests to:



Theatre 29 Play selection committee

c/o Gary Daigneault

6448 Hallee Road #5

Joshua Tree, Ca. 92252



Or e-mail to: z1077fm@gmail.com



The deadline for submissions is June 28, 2019. Prospective Directors can review their responsibilities on the Directors page at www.theatre29.org. For further information call Theatre 29 Season Selection Committee Secretary Gary Daigneault at 760-366-8471.





