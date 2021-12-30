San Jose Stage Company Reschedules STRANGE COURTESIES for Spring 2023

In light of the circumstances presented by the new Covid variant (Omicron), San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) is rescheduling the upcoming World Premiere production of STRANGE COURTESIES by L. Peter Callender to take place during the 2022-23 Season.

Randall King, Artistic Director stated "The cast and creative team for the world premiere of STRANGE COURTESIES features local and International Artists. With the impacts of the recent surge and fluctuating travel restrictions it is our top priority to provide a safe and pro-creative environment for our artists as well as offer this important new work the audience it deserves. The Stage will further the development of STRANGE COURTESIES with a public workshop in July 2022. We look forward to continuing our current 2021-22 Season 'Resilience' with renewed hope and great expectations in the Spring."

The 2021-2022 Season will continue with the Pulitzer Prize-winning AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (March 30 - April 24, 2022; Press Opening: April 2, 2022), and the rarely produced THE TOOTH OF CRIME (June 1 - 26, 2022; Press Opening: June 4, 2022).

Ticket holders for STRANGE COURTESIES will be able to exchange tickets for any other performance during the 2021-2022 season (AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY and THE TOOTH OF CRIME) or use for the new dates for STRANGE COURTESIES. For any ticketing questions, please contact The Stage's Box Office at boxoffice@thestage.org.