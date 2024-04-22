Long Beach Playhouse Studio MEN ON BOATS Opening This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Playhouse Studio will present the play, MEN ON BOATS beginning performances this weekend.

Men on Boats is the true(ish) history of the 1869 expedition of the Grand Canyon when ten explorers, in four boats, led by a one-armed captain, set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. Playwright, Jaclyn Backhaus, learned about John Wesley Powell's expedition in 4th grade history class. Her father had copies of Powell's journals that she would flip through, and she grew up knowing there was a lake named for him.

In the play, topics such as masculinity, individualism, physical strength and scientific knowledge come into play. With male roles supplanted by women and non-binary individuals, the gender aspect of the men's experiences brings an intriguing aspect to the story. With women and non-binary individuals delivering the lines, the cluelessness and cockiness of the men becomes biting satire. Of the play, one reviewer wrote: “This play is hilarious, bold, and conscious of its deeply flawed characters without slipping into maliciousness. Men on Boats is a historical play for the present day.”

“This show is funny, laugh-out-loud funny, but not simple. It's clever funny, in that it asks us to consider who writes the history and why does it matter,” said Madison Mooney, Long Beach Playhouse Executive Director.

“We can never present history exactly as it was,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “It's always somewhat filtered by present day attitudes and expectations. Men on Boats invites the inevitable anachronisms, they're part of what makes the play interesting and memorable. I'm happy we're doing this show in association with JD Theatricals. This is the third show we partnered on with them. It's a great experience for us and for the audience.”

The director is Meredith Miranda, a Filipino-American actor, director, and writer who is fluent in English, Tagalog, and Spanish. Miranda attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. She appeared in the Studio Theatre production of The Revolutionists and on the Mainstage in Murder on the Orient Express. She also directed Rent and The Clean House in the Studio Theater.

The ten-member cast includes Ren Warzecha, Kathryn Ludlum, Astrid Caren, and Phoebe Balson making their debuts along with Playhouse veterans, Nina Rae, Giovanni Navarro, Serena Bottiani-Henderson, Carole Louise, Willow Mercury Ardelean, and Alex Lohman.

“One might say this is a rollicking adventure that turns the American myth of “man”-ifest destiny on end,” said Mooney. “Come and see the show!”

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Preview Thursday, April 25 - community can see this production for whatever they wish to donate, suggested donation $5

Ten Dollar Preview Friday, April 26- Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on Saturday April 27 - Tickets are $35.00 - SPONSORED BY THE PORT OF LONG BEACH

TICKETS

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00. Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00. Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.