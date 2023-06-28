SPLASH HOUSE Reveals Artist Lineups For August 2023 Double Weekenders

Today, Splash House has announced the August lineups for its 10 Year Anniversary Season. Over the last decade, Splash House has continually redefined the summer festival, fostering a boutique experience in the heart of Palm Springs with ahead of its time music curation and a devout fan community. Taking place August 11-13 & August 18-20, Splash House will celebrate its second consecutive triple weekender season and complete a monumental year for the brand.

Fresh off of a June edition that ignited Splash House's 10 year anniversary season, the August lineups continue to expand on the level of top tier electronic curation that makes the event a perennial favorite in the summer festival calendar.

August Weekend One enlists an array of longtime scene favorites including Australian tastemaker DJ, producer, and renowned radio host Anna Lunoe, fellow Aussie export Wax Motif, crossover songstress Aluna, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated house music veteran Felix Da Housecat. House hitters like Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture, GRAMMY-winning producer CID, party starters Lee Foss b2b Deeper Purpose, UK talent Sam Divine, new school producer and DJ J. Worra, and Elrow resident Tini Gessler will be in full force at Splash House, in tandem with crossover stylings from Femme House leader LP Giobbi and viral hit-making producer veggi.

Champions of the underground-leaning sound at Weekend One include lo-fi house phenom DJ Seinfeld, Detroit's pioneering DJ Minx, Netherlands export Franky Rizardo, and fabric resident Jaden Thompson.

August Weekend Two is equally stacked, led by the likes of legendary UK multi-genre producer Skream, French icon and Confession label head Tchami, Nitti & Party Favor's standout house project Sidepiece, the disco-inspired duo Classixx, and a club set from electronic-meets-R&B duo DRAMA. Household names like Terminal Underground's Matroda, tech house hitmaker Chapter & Verse, Russian duo Volac, and globally supported UK producer Sosa will make appearances, along with rising names in the scene including Kyle Walker, Bleu Clair, Westend, and Ship Wrek.

Weekend Two continues with the hard hitting Sidney Charles, former breakdancer and graphic designer turned disco and electro beatmaker Demuja, and acclaimed Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier, plus next gen house riser Mary Droppinz, global clubland favorite waFF, and emerging Afro-Latina artist Juliet Mendoza.

By night, attendees can enjoy After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Weekend One features DJ sets by the GRAMMY-nominated ODESZA and indie dance duo Phantoms, along with UK house veteran Maya Jane Coles and fast-rising esoteric dance producer QRTR. Weekend Two features performances from Black Book Records founder Chris Lake, and DJ sets by versatile beatsmith Channel Tres and Norwegian brothers KREAM. The acclaimed venue provides an open-air dance floor and artists perform alongside historic aircrafts, all backdropped by the SAN JACINTO Mountains.

Splash House has evolved from a renegade poolside weekender into one of the most in-demand dance music festivals in North America, all the while retaining a distinct sense of style rooted in the culture and allure of Palm Springs. Vast desert landscapes and unique accommodations at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels converge with fashion-forward audiences and forward-thinking musical bookings to create a new way to experience the travel hotspot.

It remains the ease and comfort of the Splash House experience that makes it a favorite amongst its dedicated followers. All packages come with festival passes, a three-night stay at any of the three host resorts, and shuttle transportation between venues. Guests can relax in the comfort of a poolside room or catch their favorite artists from the balcony before making their way down to the dance floor.

New for this year, Splash House attendees will have the option to stay at offsite hotel options Palm Mountain Resort & Spa or L3 Oasis Hotel. Located right across the street from Margaritaville, L3 Oasis is just steps from the action and festival shuttles to take you between all host locations. There will be hourly shuttle service between Palm Mountain Resort & Spa and Renaissance Palm Springs only from 12-7PM (once per hour). Free for those with a festival wristband. Passes to Splash House will be included in these hotel packages.

All remaining passes and hotel packages will be available for purchase on Friday, June 30 at 10am PT at splashhouse.com. GA passes start at $195 + fees. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.

Weekend One Lineup

Adapter

Aluna

Anna Lunoe

BRKLYN

CID

Cut Snake

Dillon Nathaniel

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Felix Da Housecat

Franky Rizardo

J. Worra

Jaded

Jaden Thompson

Lee Foss b2b Deeper Purpose

LP Giobbi

Lucati

Maya Jane Coles**

Miss Dre

ODESZA (DJ Set)**

Phantoms (DJ Set)**

QRTR**

Regularfantasy

Sam Divine

Tini Gessler

Veggi

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Weekend Two Lineup

BAYNK

Bleu Clair

Bones b2b Lee Wells

Calussa

Casmalia

Channel Tres (DJ Set)**

Chapter & Verse

Chris Lake**

Classixx

Demuja

Drama (Club Set)

Flight Facilities (DJ Set)

Francis Mercier

Freak On

Juliet Mendoza

KREAM**

Kyle Walker

Mary Droppinz

Matroda

Ship Wrek

Sidepiece

Sidney Charles

Skream

Sosa

Tchami

Tita Lau

TOBEHONEST

Volac

wAFF

Westend

**After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum