SHREK, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and LES MISERABLES Kick Off Palm Canyon Theatre's Stellar 25th Anniversary Season

The Palm Canyon Theatre is poised to kick-off a 25th anniversary season that looks like a "love-note to Broadway" featuring some of Broadway's most beloved musicals alongside an original, new musical, "Palm Springs Getaway", and a classical series featuring several dramatic and comedic favorites. Truly, something for every taste! Individual tickets and season packages are now on sale for shows slated during the Palm Canyon Theatre's 25th anniversary season. The Palm Canyon Theatre is the city's oldest source of live theatrical entertainment running Broadway favorites and classic stage productions from September to July. Tickets are prices from $15-$36. Season packages, range from $100-$275.

PCT's 2021-2022 Broadway Series

Shrek - Oct. 22-Nov.7

The Sound of Music - Dec.3-19

Les Misérables - Jan. 21-Feb. 13

Palm Springs Getaway (New Musical) - Feb. 25-Mar. 13

Monty Python's Spamalot - Apr. 22-May 1

Into the Woods - May 13-22

Godspell - July 8-17

PCT's 2021-2022 Classic Series

The Guys - Sept. 11-12

Sordid Lives - Sept. 24-Oct 3

This Side of Crazy - Nov. 18-21

Cyrano de Bergerac - Mar. 31-Apr. 3

All seven musical productions are on sale for $175 per person, or choose any four - Broadway or Classic productions - for $100. Or, select the "Patrons Choice" package, and choose any 10 shows for $250. The entire season of shows is only $275. Individual show tickets are also on sale now.

Show times for all productions are Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Palm Canyon Theatre is centrally located in the beautiful Uptown Design District of Palm Springs, 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo and Palm Canyon Drive, across from The Corridor and Chicken Ranch. Box office hours are currently Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call 760-323-5123 or visit www.PalmCanyonTheatre.org.