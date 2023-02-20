SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24

SHE KILLS MONSTERS opens at Long Beach Playhouse, running February 24 - March 25, 2023.

In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all. In the play, Agnes Evans is an average young woman who wishes her life could be different. When her wish is answered in a way she never expected, she begins a journey to get to know her younger sister, Tilly. In the process, she steps into a world she knows nothing about and discovers secrets she never imagined.

"Agnes discovers her sister was a legend among Dungeons and Dragons players in their hometown of Athens, Ohio," said Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director. "To get to know Tilly, Agnes had to step into the world her sister had created for herself as Tillius the Paladin.

"The brilliance of Nguyen's script is the way he teaches Agnes about Dungeons and Dragons through her sister's fantasy world friends and the characters they've created. I'd imagine many members of our audience will be learning about the game right along with Agnes."

Nguyen describes himself as a "playwright, director, screenwriter, and geek." He's currently working with Walt Disney Animation Studios where he wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and wrote and co-directed Strange World. His works have won awards at fringe festivals and he's created shows for Netflix, PBS, and the SyFy channel.

Directing the show is Shinshin Yuder Tsai. A veteran of the Playhouse, Tsai believes in the power of theater to bring people together, create a space for meaningful dialogue and understanding. He appreciates that She Kills Monsters does accomplishes all those things with honesty and humor.

Playhouse executive director, Madison Mooney notes, "She Kills Monsters isn't really about killing or monsters. It's about slaying the demons that live in our minds. I know the audience will enjoy this play. Agnes gets to know Tilly, confronts her demons, makes friends with Tilly's friends and goes on to live a happy life. What more can an audience want from a show?"

The 10-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Fiona Burrows, Dane Jamieson, Derek Delmar, Roxanne Westerlin, Caitlin Zinn, and Elli Luke. Returning to the Playhouse are Deva Marie Gregory, Grant Thackray, Carole Louise, and Elijah Douglas.

Mooney urged, "Get your tickets for She Kills Monsters and prepare to slay your demons!"

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday February 23 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Ten Dollar Preview Friday February 24 - all tickets $10

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on February 25 - Tickets are $35.00

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.