Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24

In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all.

Feb. 20, 2023  
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24

SHE KILLS MONSTERS opens at Long Beach Playhouse, running February 24 - March 25, 2023.

In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all. In the play, Agnes Evans is an average young woman who wishes her life could be different. When her wish is answered in a way she never expected, she begins a journey to get to know her younger sister, Tilly. In the process, she steps into a world she knows nothing about and discovers secrets she never imagined.

"Agnes discovers her sister was a legend among Dungeons and Dragons players in their hometown of Athens, Ohio," said Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director. "To get to know Tilly, Agnes had to step into the world her sister had created for herself as Tillius the Paladin.

"The brilliance of Nguyen's script is the way he teaches Agnes about Dungeons and Dragons through her sister's fantasy world friends and the characters they've created. I'd imagine many members of our audience will be learning about the game right along with Agnes."

Nguyen describes himself as a "playwright, director, screenwriter, and geek." He's currently working with Walt Disney Animation Studios where he wrote Raya and the Last Dragon and wrote and co-directed Strange World. His works have won awards at fringe festivals and he's created shows for Netflix, PBS, and the SyFy channel.

Directing the show is Shinshin Yuder Tsai. A veteran of the Playhouse, Tsai believes in the power of theater to bring people together, create a space for meaningful dialogue and understanding. He appreciates that She Kills Monsters does accomplishes all those things with honesty and humor.

Playhouse executive director, Madison Mooney notes, "She Kills Monsters isn't really about killing or monsters. It's about slaying the demons that live in our minds. I know the audience will enjoy this play. Agnes gets to know Tilly, confronts her demons, makes friends with Tilly's friends and goes on to live a happy life. What more can an audience want from a show?"

The 10-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Fiona Burrows, Dane Jamieson, Derek Delmar, Roxanne Westerlin, Caitlin Zinn, and Elli Luke. Returning to the Playhouse are Deva Marie Gregory, Grant Thackray, Carole Louise, and Elijah Douglas.

Mooney urged, "Get your tickets for She Kills Monsters and prepare to slay your demons!"

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday February 23 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Ten Dollar Preview Friday February 24 - all tickets $10

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on February 25 - Tickets are $35.00

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.




Kitlyn Productions Presents The World Premiere of ACES! Photo
Kitlyn Productions Presents The World Premiere of ACES!
Kitlyn Productions presents the world premiere of Aces!, written by Davis Gordon Gilbert, starring Dana Adkins, Denise Carey, Kitty Murray, Christine Tringali Nunes, Denise Strand, and Yo Younger and directed by award-winning actress Judith Chapman ('The Young and the Restless').
Review: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre Photo
Review: THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre
What did our critic think of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at Palm Canyon Theatre? Palm Canyon Theatre has taken some risks this season by offering a season of lesser-known shows, but their decision seems to be paying off. I know that my first-ever viewing of Titanic will last with me a long time, and their current production, The Scarlet Pimpernel, stacks up very close. It is definitely worth seeing - and especially hearing. The voices of the three leads would be comfortable in any concert hall in the world, and hearing them in PCT's relatively small auditorium is a rare treat.
The Les Michaels Memorial Project a Celebration of Life Free Open Mic Comes To Palm Spring Photo
The Les Michaels Memorial Project a Celebration of Life Free Open Mic Comes To Palm Springs Cultural Center
Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic, hosted by Gregg Marx, Daytime Emmy Award Winner for 'As The World Turns,' Leslie Tinnaro, star of CVRep's recent hit show, 'Fun Home' and Clifford Bell,acclaimed Cabaret Producer and Director.
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At Desert Theatreworks Still Delights After All These Years Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At Desert Theatreworks Still Delights After All These Years
I had a great time attending Desert Theatreworks' terrific production of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP. I am unsurprised that the directing, acting, and technical aspects of the show are fabulous -- that is DTW's modus operandi. The script leaves the audience guessing and laughing. This production is top-notch.

More Hot Stories For You


SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24
February 20, 2023

In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all. In the play, Agnes Evans is an average young woman who wishes her life could be different. When her wish is answered in a way she never expected, she begins a journey to get to know her younger sister, Tilly. In the process, she steps into a world she knows nothing about and discovers secrets she never imagined.   
BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10
January 31, 2023

On Friday, February 10th at 8PM (Doors 7PM), Musical Comedy Duo, BETTI & BRUCE, make their High Desert and Joshua Tree debut at FURSTWURLD after a year of performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.
Hollywood Comes To Palm Springs For UNSUNG MIDLERHollywood Comes To Palm Springs For UNSUNG MIDLER
January 26, 2023

Popular (and most times infamous) podcaster, journalist, on-air personality, and former Palm Springs Pride Media Grand Marshal Alexander Rodriguez returns to the stage after a five-year absence (thanks to procrastination and COVID) for an irreverent night of storytelling and song with Unsung Midler, celebrating the great, lesser-known hits of the Divine Miss M from The Rose, For the Boys, and Beaches to her numerous albums and covers.
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Bob Anderson, is Coming to the McCallum TheatreONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Bob Anderson, is Coming to the McCallum Theatre
January 19, 2023

Direct from Carnegie Hall, ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD, will appear at McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA, for three performances: Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Judy Garland Tribute Starring Nancy Hays Comes to Oscar's Palm SpringsJudy Garland Tribute Starring Nancy Hays Comes to Oscar's Palm Springs
January 12, 2023

Chicago actress and musical entertainer Nancy Hays will perform in a special one-night cabaret event on Monday, January 23rd at Oscar's Palm Springs, presenting songs from Judy Garland's historic Carnegie Hall and London Palladium concerts, accompanied on the grand piano by award-winning music director Robert Ollis along with a jazz combo.
share