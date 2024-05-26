Review: NUNSENSE at 29 Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At 29 Theatre for their opening night potluck gala they pulled out all the stops for a successful, sold-out, fundraising event. The theatre was filled with regulars, and season ticket holders, making for a very appreciative audience. They were ready for a night of music and comedy at the theatre.

Community theatre is very much a hit-or-miss proposition. If you have good production values and thoughtful direction that pays attention to all the details – the shows are going to be entertaining. Theatre 29 is your basic-level neighborhood production company, but they have something the lower-level community theatre companies don’t have... They strive to be good and keep the professionalism bar high. From the howls of laughter erupting on opening night, their professionalism is quite evident in this current offering of NUNSENSE which plays until June 9th.

“NUNSENSE” is the original Off-Broadway musical by Dan Goggin that became an international phenomenon, launching a large series of nun-related musicals featuring the indefatigable Little Sisters of Hoboken. In a nutshell: The show is a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo (Melissa McNiel), street-wise Sister Robert Anne (Kimberly Bonntag), befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia (Tiffany Crocker), the Mother Superior Sister Regina (Laura Harwood), and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert (Lisa Hodgson) – must stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed.

Each cast member brings her own set of skills and level of talent to this wonderful production. If you have never seen NUNSENSE this is a good production to start the love affair. Good direction and a capable cast. Each actress gets an impressive star turn that highlights the best parts of their individual talents. They all look like they’re having the time of their lives out there. They each made my nearly two hour drive into Twenty-nine Palms worth the trip.

I will begin with the two exceptional funny ladies who grace the stage in this production. Hodgson as Sister Hubert knocks it out of the park. She was obviously trained to project properly as her dialogue and singing were clear and her comic timing was impeccable. It was quite clear that she did her homework to bring her character to life. Brava! Her onstage competition came in the hilarious form of Crocker as Sister Amnesia. The scenery-chewing picture of innocence has lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. She can't remember her past at all, and so she looks at each day with childlike joy. Sister Amnesia has the most fulfilling character arc in the whole show. If played well – and it certainly was – she can run away with the show. Her superb singing voice nearly stops the production with her rendition of “I Could’ve Gone To Nashville”.

Sonntag as Sister Robert Ann is the street-wise New York “Eve Harrington” who is looking for the moment she can step in and become the star!! She is prepared with her own song and ready to go on. Sonntag definitely has the chutzpah and stage presence in real life to be a star herself. Funny visual impressions show off her ability to handle costumes and props. Outstanding moment with her rendition of “I Just Want To Be A Star”.

Harwood as Reverend Mother is a very capable actress -- showing off one of the most hilarious intoxicating moments at the close of the first act. However, she is far too young for the role. With aged seasoned actresses like Kaye Ballard, Sally Struthers, Pat Carroll, Rue McClanahan, Phyllis Diller, and Joanne Worley having played the role of Mother Superior – the command of the stage just wasn’t strong enough. Her casual conversation style of speaking, mixed with a flawed Irish accent, often made it hard to hear her dialogue. She also delivered all of her songs with a talk-patter – which was disappointing especially when a song is dedicated to harmony – “Just A Coupl’a Sisters”.

McNiel the youngest of the Nuns – Sister Mary Leo – is pretty and likable. She has joined the convent to be the first Ballerina Nun. Her dancing is quite graceful and the highlight of her performance; Most notably in “The Dying Nun”. McNiel was the only performer to be mic’d because she is soft-spoken. Her singing voice is small and thin. Unfortunately, the microphone volume was still too low to hear her lyrics during her solos and duets.

The canned playback orchestrations were full and quite well made for tracks. There are very few theatre companies in the Coachella Valley that can afford to utilize real musicians for their musicals. This charming theatre company deserves a bigger budget. I hope the opening night fundraiser/silent auction can help with that. Canned music tends to flatten out the energy of any musical number unless it is cranked up fully to boost the energy of the performers on stage. During an outstanding Gospel-style production number, the music seem to be playing in the next room... depleting the energy all together of the rousing -- “Holier Than Thou” -- closer of the show. Hodgson, Crocker, and Sonntag have the singing chops to belt out passed the orchestra pit – Mr. Conductor lift those ladies up and give them something to show off their fullest potential – basically turn the dial and pump up the volume.

Veteran Director Charles Harvey keeps the perfect farce style crisp and fast-paced. He is obviously one of those directors who pays close attention to detail. Many hilarious visual moments were handled with great care, and in working with the various talent levels of this cast he made those comedic moments outstanding.

Musical Director Kathryn Ferguson had her work cut out for her and was able to show off each performer’s best. Costumes by Kathryn Ferguson and her assistants, Marty Neider and Tera Bottorff, were perfect.

Despite the minor critiques, this is a great way to spend an evening. I guarantee you will laugh out loud. If you live in the twenty-nine Palms area this is a must-see entertainment hit.

Appropriate for audiences aged 10+, “Nunsense” will run weekends at Theatre 29 from May 24th through June 9th with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30pm. Opening night tickets are $30 and are available from Kiwanis members or by calling 760-972-7205. A limited number are available for purchase on the theatre 29 website (theatre29.org/tickets) as well.

Tickets for the remaining run are available now, $15.00 for Regular Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for students with ID and children under 12 (service charge added). Reservations can be made at theatre29.org/tickets or by calling the Theatre 29 box office at 760-361-4151.

Founded in 1999 by a group of parents, Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) community theatre organization. They operate from 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. Donations are sought and will be gratefully accepted.

