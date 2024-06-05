Previews: ENGAGEMENT RULES at Script 2 Stage 2 Screen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Script2Stage2Screen (S2S2S) presents a fully staged reading of a new original comedy, Engagement Rules, written by Rich Orloff. The two performances will be on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and June 22, at 7:30 pm.

Morgana Corelli returns to direct S2S2S’ final production of its 2023-24 season, and she has assembled a stellar cast of S2S2S veterans: Miguel Arballo, Brad Bryeans, Shirley LeMaster and Phylicia Mason.

A four-character comedy with bite, Engagement Rules follows the intertwined lives of two couples who have become good friends despite (or because of) their multi-decade age gap. Both couples face problems at the intersection of sexuality and spirituality—an unwanted pregnancy for the younger couple and fear of sexual inadequacy for the older couple—forcing everyone to face questions that none of them can answer easily, about morality, mortality, and the beginnings of life. Engagement Rules strives to avoid old arguments and pat answers as it explores with compassion and humor the challenge of love and commitment.

On June 30, 2024, Script2Stage2Screen will cease operations. Audience members are invited to a champagne reception before each of these performances to celebrate S2S2S’ 15 artistically and financially successful seasons.

Tickets are $15 cash or check at the door. They may also be purchased via PayPal on the website: www.script2stage2screen.com . Will Call reservations can be made at script2stage2screen@gmail.com. Script2Stage2Screen is the performing arts project of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert (UUCOD), 72425 Via Vail in Rancho Mirage.

About Script2Stage2Screen:Script2Stage2Screen is an innovative performing arts organization for the development of original productions on the stage. Formed in 2010 by a small group of playwrights, S2S2S started as a vehicle to premiere original plays. Since then, it developed into a diverse performing arts organization in the Coachella Valley with the mission of highlighting social justice, families, sexual equality, the dignity of humankind, and the joy and humor of life.

Playwright’s Bio:Rich Orloff is the author of 18 full-length plays, mostly comedies and mostly award-winning, and over 80 short plays. His comedy Funny as a Crutch was named a New York Times Critic’s Pick, and his two-person comedy Romantic Fools has had over 120 productions on four continents, including two productions in Madrid, where apparently, they’re no better at romance than we are. His full-length plays have won, among other awards, the Festival of Emerging American Theatre Prize, the Playwrights First Award, the Goody Fellowship, and the Pickering Award for Playwriting Excellence, and they’ve had over 300 productions at such theaters as Dayton Playhouse, Detroit Rep, Florida Studio Theatre, New Jersey Rep, Phoenix Theatre Company, West Coast Ensemble, and Vienna’s English Theatre. Rich’s short plays have received over 2,000 productions on six continents (and a staged reading in Antarctica). More at www.richorloff.com

Director’s Bio:

Morgana Corelli has been a fixture in the theatrical community for years. Desert audiences may remember her performances as the housekeeper in August Osage County, Juanita the Barfly in Sordid Lives, mother of the murdered boy in The Bad Seed and Mrs. Paroo in The Music Man along with many other roles. Morgana is recognized frequently by The Desert League for her outstanding contributions. Last season she directed Widow's Waltz and Prepping for Widowhood for S2S2S.

