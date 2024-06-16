Review: SNOW WHITE at CVRep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a town where most of the children’s theatre is performed by children for children – the newly formed COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY YOUTH PROGRAMS brings a strong and long overdue theatre program designed for children of all ages 4 to 80. This production should have had an SRO full house for each performance. For their first endeavor of this kind, I’m not sure it was properly advertised for the youth/adult youth market experience. Much like the old Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons – this had tongue-in-cheek humor for children and their adults.

Snow White (Haley Kooyman), along with Dwarf Four (John Corr), tells the “true story” of the Queen, the mirror, and the apple. Saying this production is fast-paced would be an understatement. The two actors assume all 14 roles: Snow White, Dwarf Four, the six other dwarves, her evil stepmother, a boy servant, a compassionate huntsman, a dirty peddler woman, a handsome if somewhat entitled prince, and the grand magic mirror.

The original tale is in a 19th-century collection of fairy tales written in German by The Brothers Grimm, who also wrote Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Rumplestiltskin. The Brothers Grimm published their book in 1812, featuring the story of Sneewittchen (Snow White). The story is Grimm Indeed.

The Queen uses her magic mirror every day to get validation by constantly asking-- usually in a rhyming phrase - who is the fairest in the land. For years the mirror has always satisfied her vanity until one day the mirror eventually identifies her young stepdaughter Snow White as the fairest; the Queen in a jealous rage tries to have her killed. First, via her huntsman, to bring back her lungs and liver. As written in the original story; when the hunter fools the Queen by bringing the lungs and liver of a young boar instead, she “boils them in salt” and eats them.

When she discovers that Snow White is alive and well the evil Queen makes several personal attempts to dispose of Miss White concluding with the iconic poisoned apple. From beginning to end, the performance shifts back and forth flawlessly from presentational narrative to representational role-playing.

Corr as Dwarf Four is a gifted and skilled actor who provides a master class in control, concentration, and differentiating multiple characters in split-second timing. His mind-boggling ability to manipulate mannerisms, voice, and energy of slap-stick physicality is most impressive. He gives an outstanding, multi-personality, chameleon performance.

Equally matched in every way is Kooyman as Snow White. Comparably competing in shape-shifting and maintaining a feverish pace to bring her many wonderful characters to life.

Run, don’t walk, to see this creatively imaginative production. If you missed it, that is a pity because it has just raised the bar even higher when it comes to theatre for children and their adults.

All ticket sales proceeds support CVRep’s Conservatory and Community Programs.

Directed by Howard Shangraw of the CVRep Conservatory and Youth Programs set the perfect tone, mood, and pace to keep children and their adults interested for the full hour. Beautifully staged throughout.

Set design by Jimmy Cuomo created a functional set that is beautiful, cleverly utilized and creates easily visible locations that enhance the production moment by moment.

Lighting design is by Moira Wilkie and Sound design by Timothy Burr – superb visuals and perfectly executed sound effects.

Performances of SNOW WHITE are on Saturdays, June 8 & 15 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Sundays, June 9 & 16 at 2p.m. Single tickets are $5 plus fees and are on sale now and available online at www.cvrep.org, by calling (760) 296-2966, ext. 115, or at the CVRep box office located at 68510 East Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City. Box office hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. Group tickets are available and can be arranged by calling the box office. To better serve audiences, patrons requesting accessibility assistance are encouraged to contact the box office at least 24 hours prior to their ticketed performance. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

