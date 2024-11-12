Review: JERSEY BOYS at Desert Theatreworks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While many jukebox musicals rely heavily on the audience's pre-existing love for the music, "Jersey Boys" stands out as an exception. This Tony-winning musical, currently gracing the stage at Desert Theatreworks, transcends its soundtrack. It captures audiences not only through the beloved tunes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons but also through a compelling narrative. The widespread appeal of the musical "Jersey Boys" is partially rooted in the undeniable success of the Four Seasons. During the early 1960s, the group was a powerhouse, second only to The Beach Boys in terms of popularity. Their ability to continuously produce hits well into the disco era speaks to their versatility and enduring charm. Despite the seismic shifts in the music industry following the Beatles' arrival in America in 1964, the Four Seasons remained relevant and beloved.

PHOTO BY Tara Howard PHOTOGRAPHY

The narrative crafted by playwrights Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice about four young men from New Jersey is a testament to the power of storytelling. The journey of these four individuals is more than just a rise to fame; it's a chronicle of ambition, friendship, and resilience. These writers have woven a tale that stands strong even without the vibrant musical backdrop. But what a musical backdrop to showcase! Even if you are less than “a certain age”, it is highly unlikely you have not been exposed to the Four Season’s catalogue in some way. “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Sherry “, “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)”, “My Eyes Adored You”, “Walk Like a Man” and “Working My Way Back to You” are a tiny sampling of their legacy.

PHOTO BY Tara Howard PHOTOGRAPHY

Director Daniela Ryan had her work cut out for her. Like with another “jukebox” musical produced last season at Desert Theatreworks, “Beautiful, the Carol King Musical”, taking real life drama onto the stage in musical format has a number of traps inherent. Keeping the world intimate allows the characters to be more thoroughly explored and Ms. Ryan succeeded in keeping the focus squarely on Valli, Guardio, Massey and DeVito. At times sweet and sour, these four friends who become familia through talent and sheer determination break out of the rough-and-tumble of Jersey which was their start into music history. While they may have left the streets, the streets never left them. Ms. Ryan didn’t shy away from any of the unpleasantries of the story, unapologetic in the revelations that many of them were ex-cons and were “mob-adjacent”. Hey, ya do what ya gotta do, right?

PHOTO BY Tara Howard PHOTOGRAPHY

The stars of the show, undeniably, are the personages of Tommy DeVito, played by Steve Giboney, Bob Gaudio played by Isaac Gaeta-Tollette, Nick Massey played by Julian Perez and Frankie Valli, played by Joseph Portoles. They are the center of this universe and it is a universe of hard knocks. Mr. Giboney’s Tommy was brash, opinionated and suffered no challengers. Furiously trying to claw his way to the top, all the while straining to hold onto his personal heritage and woahbetide the fool who gets in his way! You respect him, his commitment to the car crash we all see coming yet cannot look away from. While such a character could easily become a two-dimensional thug, Mr. Giboney’s creation showed a good heart and a oh so fallible spirit that made him relatable and real. Nick Massey was, in effect, a bit of a silent partner in the band. Another Jersey alum, the book didn’t give him much to say until it came time to tell his story, about the time he left the band to repair his home life. Mr. Perez’s performance was solid; adding in humor and a supporting presence to the group dynamic. Bob Gaudio was a bit of an outsider, a songwriter and performer who already had hit the charts big with “Short Shorts” but struggled to avoid being a “one hit wonder”. But his prolificacy with the Four Seasons puts that concern away for good. Mr. Gaeta-Tollette brought smarts and skill to the role. I list Frankie Valli last here because…well, there is so much to say! In the hands of Joseph Portoles, Valli came alive. This isn’t the type of role just anyone can pull off. Mr. Portoles brought the whole package: a dynamite falsetto, flawlessly smooth movement and a true understanding of the character’s psychology in his dramatic portrayal. In watching the audience during Valli’s finale, they were enraptured the entire time. During his performance of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, they couldn’t! A powerhouse performance worthy of a Broadway stage, his performance is worth the price of admission, itself.

PHOTO BY Tara Howard PHOTOGRAPHY

The ensemble players of the piece were truly schizophrenic, each playing six or more different characters throughout the odyssey of this two-and-a-half-hour show. Of note, were the portrayals of mafioso don Gyp DeCarlo by Ron Young, Joe Pesci (yes, that one) and flamboyant producer Bob Krewe by Willie Eide. I laughed a lot with Pesci, Mr. Eide nailed him. 60’s girl group, The Angels, portrayed by Jessica Lenz, Violet Feath and Samantha Simonds was a treat with their rendition of “My Boyfriend’s Back”. Fuz Edwards was an imposing Mama Castelluccio. Ben Schwimmer, Jeremiah Garcia & Andrew Abril were kept running as they spanned the gamut from backup dancers to thugs. Special shout-out to Jessica Lenz’s portrayal of Frankie’s wife Mary (who I would have like to know a little more about) and Samantha Simonds’ tragic turn as Frankie’s daughter Lorraine.

PHOTO BY Tara Howard PHOTOGRAPHY

Musical Director Douglas Wilson handled the pop score well and tried to keep the harmonies tight. Violet Feath’s choreography, with additional choreography by Jaquiline Whhab was era appropriate and fairly skillful portrayed. The set, which was designed by Steve Giboney, was rather more black box, but for the staircase going from the stage level to the upper stage left door, allowing for staggered scene placement. And that was totally appropriate, with the video wall expertly establishing place and time. The Costume, Hair and Makeup Design by Hayden James, felt time appropriate and eye attracting. I have to say, the one disappointing aspect of the opening night performance (which I can hope were just flukes of the evening) was in the technical end of the show. Lighting, in particular, was having challenges. There was far too much time where the leads were speaking in the dark. Also, at least from the floor seats, the orchestrations were much louder than the singers, particularly almost drowning out Valli in full falsetto (making more projection a bit impossible). Microphones were also giving a bit of challenge, which might explain why the music seemed overly loud.

The audience at the performance I attended gave these Jersey Boys a standing ovation and it was deserved. It is a fascinating story and a musical odyssey that will make you shout, “Oh What a Night!”. “Jersey Boys” runs through December 1st. Thursdays (except for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 28) at 7:30PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased at dtworks.org or by calling the box office at (760) 980-1455. The theatre is located at 45175 Fargo St, Indio.

Next up on Desert Theatreworks stages continued 2024-25 season slate:

Nuncrackers (Dec 6 - 29, 2024) DTW's annual Christmas production is back, and this time it's the uproarious Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical." Join the zany sisters of Nunsense as they spread holiday cheer, yuletide laughs, and a dash of festive mischief. Broadcasting live from the basement of Mount Saint Helen’s Convent, the sisters take to the airwaves for a cable access Christmas special like no other. With (mostly) traditional holiday songs such as "Here We Come-a-Waffle-ing" and "We Three Kings of Orient Are Us," a hilarious secret Santa contest, a quirky rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet, and plenty of laughs courtesy of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, this show promises non-stop entertainment. Will they manage to get their act together? Join us for an evening of laughter and find out, as you'll be chuckling your way through the holidays and into the New Year with "Nuncrackers"!

Christmas With The Crawfords (Dec 13 – 29, 2024) Step into a Hollywood holiday hootenanny presented with a new vaudeville-esque twist! DTW SIGNATURE SHOWS presents the revamped and rambunctious Christmas With The Crawfords. Imagine it’s Christmas Eve, 1949, at the Crawford family’s opulent Brentwood mansion, where a musical parody and high-kicking salute to Hollywood's Golden Age unfolds. Silver screen legends like Judy Garland, Carmen Miranda, Gloria Swanson, and the Andrews Sisters take the stage in a tinsel-tangled tribute that's as fresh as new-fallen snow. Forget the usual holiday fare; this festive frolic is the perfect antidote, leaving you with a spring in your step and a thankful heart for the family you’ve got. Join us for a night where Hollywood’s heyday meets holiday camp in a spectacle that sparkles brighter than the star on top of the tree! Featuring Ethylina Canne as Joan Crawford at the Riviera Resort Palm Springs.

Legally Blonde, The Musical (Jan 17- Feb 9, 2025) DTW's exhilarating production of "Legally Blonde The Musical" lights up the stage to ring in the new year. Follow Elle Woods as she takes on Harvard Law, fueled by the desire to win back her ex-boyfriend. With infectious energy and catchy tunes, the show captures Elle's journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Along the way, she faces challenges from peers, professors, and her former flame, but with the help of newfound friends, she proves her resilience and determination. Don't miss this fabulously fun musical extravaganza that will have you cheering for Elle every step of the way!

Honky Tonk Angels (Jan 25 - Mar 30 2025) In the BlackBox Theatre. Step right up to the musical extravaganza that’s sure to get your boots tapping and your heart singing! In “Honky Tonk Angels,” three fearless women from diverse walks of life dare to chase their honky tonk dreams all the way to the bright lights of Nashville. Packed with 30 timeless country hits including “Stand By Your Man,” “9 to 5,” and “Harper Valley PTA,” this toe-tapping journey is a rollicking celebration of sisterhood, resilience, and the power of music. From the creator of “Always... Patsy Cline,” get ready for a hilarious, foot-stomping good time that’ll have you cheering for these unstoppable gals every step of the way!

