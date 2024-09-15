Review: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Palm Canyon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A delightful musical that breathes new life into the often-staid world of corporate satire, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" opens Palm Canyon Theatre’s 28th theatrical season September 13 – 22. Premiering in 1961, this Broadway classic, reuniting the creative talents of "Guys and Dolls" luminaries Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows, never quite matched its predecessor in terms of Broadway acclaim yet the story has a timeless relevance. Inspired by the tongue in cheek 1952 novel of the same name by Shepherd Mead, it would seem that in our era of billionaires controlling social discourse and political candidates treading on purported business acumen as leverage for the highest of offices, things haven’t changed that much in the past 70 years (nor ever, truth told)

The plot follows the meteoric rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, played here with ever optimistic zeal by Jacob Samples, who begins as a window cleaner at World Wide Wickets (we never do learn what a “wicket” is or what it is used for!) and manipulates his way up to the top echelons of the company. His journey is marked by a clever combination of deceit, opportunism, and sheer audacity, making for a hilarious and biting commentary on the corporate climb. Mr. Samples brings a boyish charm and a strong tenor voice to the role, shining his wide grin as he plunges the proverbial dagger into these unsuspecting corporate rubes. His lead in “Brotherhood of Man” and “I Believe in You”, were stand-out numbers.

Finch’s love interest (even though it takes him a while to understand this arrangement), the bustling Rosemary is played with inexhaustible gusto by Georgia Smith, a veritable tornado of ambition and schemes dropping just enough wisdom and panache to her unsuspecting suitor to help him board this rapidly moving elevator to the executive suite. Her lovely strong vocals on “Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm” and “Rosemary” amongst so many others set herself as the bar everyone else aspires to meet. Rosemary gal Friday, Smitty, was a stand-out in my estimation. Jessica Lenz’s creation is quirky, smart and a great use of character voice distinct from anyone else in the cast. This trio’s highlight is a song "Been a Long Day," which juxtaposes the superficial pleasantries exchanged by the main characters with a third character's expression of their true feelings, illustrating librettist Loesser's knack for capturing the complexities of human interactions. To complicate Finch’s rise is the true villain of the piece, Bud Frump, played with delicious intensity by Raul Valenzuela. A never more aptly named villain in Broadway theatre, Valenzuela’s Frump is a whiney, unhinged, insecure momma’s boy whose attempts to thwart our hero’s usurpation of his place in the company were hilariously inept and ultimately deserving of his final desserts (which you will have to see to find out!) The “Coffee Break” song, was one of his stand-outs. The crazed desperation when the break room runs out of their liquid will to live, the cast, lead by Valenzuela, mimics the real-world despair I’ve witnessed when a Starbucks run goes horribly wrong.

The supporting cast were strong, with solid vocals even involving multiple part harmony. Big Boss Mr. Biggley, played with officious pomposity by Donald Kelley and his fire-locked ardiente Hedy La Rue, played with swiveling…everything by Dani Jara Lesaca, added some heat to the proceedings, while personnel head Mr Bratt, played by Eric-Stein-Steele, was a changeable feast based on who was in the room, moving from bitingly dismissive with subordinates to fawning lock step subservience to the big boss. Chad Gneiting’s take on mail room manager Mr. Twimble was fun, portraying a “quarter century” company man who knew where he belonged and made himself a staple. “The Company Way” was a great number for all those who found their nitch and made themselves lay-off proof! The ladies ensemble, including keeper of all the closet skeletons, Biggley’s secretary Miss Jones here played by Michele Davis, Jessica Lenz’s Smitty, Lois Bondurich, Josie Davis, Colette Owens, Jackie Padgett, Denise Rooney, Fiona Sarchett, Joyanne Tracy, Alicia Wilson and Sanai Wright brought to life all the secretaries and lady functionaries of the World Wide Wicket Company with strong vocals and beautiful dance. Their number “A Secretary Is Not Toy” is a double-sided mirror being held to the male executive’s lascivious intent and the company’s insistence they are highly skilled company assets (with no trailing letters removed). The male ensemble embodied the best (and worst) of the corporate diaspora. Helmed by Mr. Biggley (Donald Kelly) and H.R. bigwig Bratt (Eric Stein-Steele), it also features Neil Badham (Johnson), Alan Berry (Tackaberry), Jackson Enzler (Ovington), Chad Gneiting (Twimble), Terry Huber (Peterson), Darin MacLeod (Gatch), Ben Reese (Jenkins), Dave Sanchez (Matthews), and President of the Board, Wally Womper, played gleefully by Adam Hieter. These gents sang, danced and blundered themselves into our collective hearts (even if we wouldn’t trust them with our pension fund!). I really enjoyed their echoing moods in “I Believe in You”, which takes place in a commercial bathroom, you fill in the rest. One more piece for the ladies that set my laugh loose was “Paris Original”, which (without revealing the gag) is very funny and played with all sincere reality. Kudos to the voice over of Ralph Strangis for being the voice of the book, which is a full character all of its own.

Director Se Layne kept the action flowing which, with a classic musical that logs in at over 2 ½ hours long is no small feat. The comedy was at the forefront and the dance and song were on point. Choreographer Nathan Wilson provided dance that was fun and energetic. Musical Director Chuck Peery had the ensemble sounding strong and the leads elevated. JW Layne’s set was appropriate in its stark, antiseptic corporate aesthetic, yet infinitely functional. Projection Designer Nick Edwards gets special marks for his projection work which made the set come alive with movement, color change and instant location change. Bravo to JW for his lighting design that enhanced and did not wash out the projection effects, no easy feat! Resident Costume Designer, Derik Shopinski and his team kept the dress firmly in the 1960’s, yet colorful and fun. Joyanne Tracy’s Properties work was also on point.

If you remember, or are indeed now, living the 9 to 5 life in corporate-land, treat yourself to “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, it is an enjoyable laugh in the face of modern work culture. The production runs Thursday at 7:00p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. through Sunday, September 22. Tickets can be purchased ONLY at www.palmcanyontheatre.net or by calling (760) 323-5123.

