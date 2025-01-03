Previews: SPRING AWAKENINGS at Revolution Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revolution Stage Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming production

of the Tony Award-winning musical SPRING AWAKENING, running from January 15 to January 30, 2025. With its raw emotion, stunning music, and profound message, SPRING AWAKENING is a theatrical experience which redefines what musical theatre can be. Tickets are now available.

SPRING AWAKENING, with its electrifying rock score by Duncan Sheik and powerful lyrics by Steven Sater, took Broadway by storm, winning 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show is a bold and unflinching exploration of the struggles, desires and awakenings of a group of young people, navigating the challenges of adolescence in a repressive 19th-century German society. Themes of love, loss, rebellion and self-discovery resonate as strongly today, making the show timeless.



The RSC has brought director Trevor Bishop-Gillespie to helm SPRING AWAKENING, his

Palm Springs’ debut. Trevor is known for his innovative direction of contemporary musicals and thought-provoking dramas, including award-winning productions of Next to Normal and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. His ability to connect deeply with both performers and audiences promises to bring a fresh and electrifying perspective to this revolutionary musical. The RSC has assembled a remarkable company of talented newcomers, the best performers in the desert, for this production.

‘SPRING AWAKENING is more than a musical—it’s a cultural phenomenon which challenges

audiences to think deeply, feel profoundly and connect authentically,’ said Gary Powers, one of the RSC’s Producing Partners. ‘The show is perfect for Palm Springs, a diverse communitycelebrating bold art and innovation. The RSC prides itself in bringing a new perspective to its productions, offering audiences something different, something memorable, something they don’t expect to find in the Coachella Valley. This is a show you can’t miss!’’

Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable musical at the RSC’s beautiful home in downtown Palm Springs. Visit RevolutionStageCompany.com to purchase tickets today. Low-priced preview on Jan. 15th. The RSC offers reasonably-priced tickets for all performances.



Performance Details:

When: January 15–30, 2025

Where: 611 S Palm Canyon Drive Downtown Palm Springs near Revivals



