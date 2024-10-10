Previews: MIDCENTURY MODERNS at Revolution Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“MID-CENTURY MODERNS,” THE LONGEST-RUNNING MUSICAL PLAY PERFORMING IN THE COACHELLA VALLEY, RETURNS FOR A FALL SEAOSON OF 8 PERFORMANCES AT REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY!

“Mid-Century Moderns,” the original 1960s jukebox musical comedy set in Palm Springs, returns October 18 for an 8-performance run at Revolution Stage Company. The show is currently the Valley’s longest-running theatrical production, with over 80 performances since its premiere in April 2022. The musical will be performed on 5 consecutive Friday evenings at 7PM, starting October 18 (also October 25, November 1, November 8 and November 15), as well as three Sunday 2PM matinee performances on October 20, October 27 and November 17.



“’Mid-Century Moderns’ has really found a home here in the Coachella Valley over these past two years,“ said Dan Gelfand, the show’s co-creator and co- producer. “Audiences, whether visitors or locals, have loved the show, and we are so grateful for their support. Many people have now seen the show multiple times, with different cast members performing, bringing friends or guests along to discover the show. Whether it’s boomers who love ‘60s music, or women who identify with our lead character re-creating herself in Palm Springs after her husband’s passing, or simply fans who enjoy a romantic musical comedy, ‘Mid- Century Moderns’ seems to resonate with a wide variety of people who truly enjoy the show!”



Created to be an ongoing entertainment in the Coachella Valley after the closing of “The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies,” “Mid-Century Moderns” is very much inspired by Hollywood’s romantic comedies of the 1930s and ‘40s. The musical hits of the 1960s come to life in this delightful tale of a plucky Wisconsin widow who transforms from frump to fabulous when she finds herself at the center of modernity in Palm Springs!

With an original story and direction by Mark Christopher, best known for the hit movie “54” starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Phillippe and Mike Myers, “Mid-Century Moderns” is the entertaining and comedic musical adventure of Maryann Popecky, who dreams of moving West...to become a secretary! But when her car breaks down in the shadow of Mount SAN JACINTO, it seems the fates have something else in store. She is finally freed from the ghost of her late husband, Ernie, and from all the old ways that have been holding her down. Plus she just might find love...but on her own mid-century terms.



Upon its premiere in April 2022, “Mid-Century Moderns” was immediately embraced by audiences and critics alike, and has received numerous local theatre award nominations.

Tickets for all upcoming shows are available at revolutionstagecompany.com Showtime is 7:00 PM for Friday evening performances, and 2:00 PM for Saturday and Sunday matinee performances.



Revolution Stage Company is located in the Sun Center Shopping Center at 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs 92264.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DAN GELFAND AT 323.428.2247 OR MCMPS1966@GMAIL.COM



