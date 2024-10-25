Previews: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Revolution Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revolution Stage Company is thrilled to bring the eccentric and thrilling

world of Little Shop of Horrors to life from November 7-23, 2024. This beloved dark comedy musical has captivated audiences for decades with its unique blend of humor, horror, and heart.



Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a shy florist’s assistant who

discovers an unusual plant that feeds on human blood. As Seymour names the plant “Audrey II” after his secret crush, Audrey, he quickly realizes the plant’s insatiable appetite leads to unthinkable consequences. Filled with catchy doo-wop tunes and unforgettable melodies, this production follows Seymour’s extraordinary journey as he grapples with fame, fortune, and moral dilemmas—all thanks to a plant that refuses to be tamed.

With a visionary creative team and a stellar cast, Revolution Stage Company’s Little Shop of Horrors promises an evening of thrilling entertainment, blending love, laughter, and a dash of terror. Audiences can expect to be enthralled by this cult classic, which originally took Off- Broadway by storm and continues to charm generations.

Little Shop of Horrors will be directed by James Owens, the same director who thrilled

Coachella Valley audiences last season with AVENUE Q and THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE.

Event Details:

•What: Little Shop of Horrors

•When: November 7-23, 2024

•Where: Revolution Stage Company, 611 S Palm Canyon Dr, Downtown Palm Springs

(near Revivals)

•Tickets: Available at RevolutionStageCompany.com

•LOW-PRICED $25 tickets for EVERY performance!

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Little Shop of Horrors. Get your tickets now and join us for a night of unforgettable theater in Palm Springs! For tickets and more information, visit: RevolutionStageCompany.com

