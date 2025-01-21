Previews: ARTSWORKS SERIES at Desert Theatreworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



…”I STAYED IN THE THEATER FOR A LITTLE WHILE LONGER. WHERE YOU DON’T HAVE TO GROW UP.” From Peter’s closing speech in Sarah Ruhl’s powerful play For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday.



And now the ArtsWorks Playreading Series is making it possible for performers to say, “I stayed in theater…where you don’t have to grow OLD.”



ArtsWorks is a program by and for seniors--whether they come with a lifetime of experience or a renewed interest in creative expression--to engage in the performing arts without the pressures of memorization and rigorous rehearsals. But it’s so much more than reading plays. It’s music. It’s movement. It’s an opportunity to expand social connections within the community and to keep those juices flowing—the ones that boost and maintain cognitive skills. It’s joyous.



Last November the series kicked off with a magnetic performance of American Moor—a monologue by a seasoned African-American actor. The character is auditioning for the role of William Shakespeare’s iconic Black hero Othello and must respond to the dictates of a younger white director.



In 2025 the four staged readings in the series run on the last Tuesday and Wednesday of the month, January through April.



For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday (January 28 and 29) is the first production. Ann, who once played Peter Pan in her hometown children’s theater, is waiting with her siblings outside their father’s hospital room during his final moments. She nostalgically recalls that her father brought her flowers after her performance. The play is a loving glimpse into a family’s views of life, death, politics, and the allure of never growing up.



The February reading is Six Years Old by Daphne Silbiger. For a young child, six-year-old Adalaide is plagued by frustrations: her babysitter is stupid, her brother is an idiot, and she does NOT like being treated like a girl. The play is a comic and poignant portrayal of the wild fantasies and serious desires of a queer childhood.



In March ArtsWorks presents Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men. When Ed and his three adult sons celebrate Christmas together, they confront a problem that even a happy family can’t solve. When identity matters, and privilege is problematic, what is the advantage of being a straight white man?



The final work in the series is Gladys in Wonderland, a comedy by Keith Hamilton Cole. 87-year-old Gladys' days of munching donuts and scouring the obituaries seem numbered. But when a cheerful Grim Reaper appears, he’s astounded by Gladys' stubborn refusal to “shuffle off this mortal coil.” To convince her, he ushers in a parade of obnoxious friends and relatives, eventually altering her viewpoint about the afterlife.



ArtsWorks at Desert TheatreWorks is open to any adult in the Coachella Valley who would like to participate.

All play readings are performed in the DTW Blackbox on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 730pm. Tickets can be purchased at dtworks.org or by calling the box office at (760) 980-1455. The theatre is located at 45175 Fargo St, Indio.

