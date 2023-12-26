Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Palm Springs Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jeff Barnett - MOVIE MAGIC - Palm Springs Cultural Center 24%

Beth Lapides - ITS ALOT - THE BENT 12%

Tod Macofsky - 1963: THE TOD MACOFSKY STORY - Arthur Newman Theatre 12%

Lisa Vroman - LISA VROMAN - CVREP 8%

Alexander Rodriguez - UNSUNG MIDLER - Oscar's Palm Springs 5%

Francesca Amari - DIFFERENT DRUM: THE MUSIC OF LINDA RONSTADT - Joslyn Center, Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Valerie Perri - LIFE IS JUST A BOWL OF BROADWAY - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

David Burnham - MOSTLY BROADWAY - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Shann Carr - MOMS DEAD - Church 3%

Michael Pacas - BIG 'N' EASY - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Eric Stein-Steele - SONGS OF LOVE AND LOVING - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - Purple Room 2%

Emily Rose Unnasch - VELVET MARTINI - PS Underground 2%

Jaci Davis - COULDA, WOULDA, SHOULDA - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Lizzie Grace - VELVET MARTINI - PS Underground 1%

Erik Scott Romney - VELVET MARTINI - PS Underground 1%

Tod Macofsky - YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR - PS Underground 1%

Nikki Harris - SIMPLE AND CLASSIC - Purple Room 1%

Sheldon Safir - SONGS OF LOVE AND LOVING - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Jason Stuart - LIVE AT THE AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS: HOME - Agua Caliente Casinos 1%

Kari Kirkland - SONGBIRDS - PS Underground 1%

Jaci Davis - SONGS OF LOVE AND LOVING - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Terry S Larson - TUESDAY WITH TERRY - one eleven 1%

Francesca Amari - SONGBIRDS - PS Underground 0%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ray Limon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 30%

Jose de la Cuesta - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 23%

Derik Shopinski - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 14%

Ray Lemon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 12%

Derick Shopinski - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Stacy Casaluci - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 7%

Ray Lemon - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 6%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cherlyn Lanning - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 20%

Leslie Upp - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 11%

Jenny Wentworth Senior - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 10%

Derik Shopinski - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 8%

Frank Cazares - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

Andrew MacLaine - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

Derik Shopinski - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Frank Cazares - DIRTY BLONDE - Coachella Valley Rep 5%

Cherlyn Lanning - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 4%

Tera Bottorff - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 3%

Rebecca McWilliams - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Derik Shopinski - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Leslie Upp - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

Kathryn Ferguson - PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

Frank Cazares - FUN HOME - Coachella Valley Rep 2%

Frank Cazares - THE HUMANS - Coachella Valley Rep 1%

Frank Cazares - THE GARBOLOGIST - DezArt Performs 1%

Charles E Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

Cindy Daigneault - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 1%

Michelle Mendoza - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Karsten - ONCE - CVREP 36%

Joshua Carr - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 13%

Michael Hadley - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 10%

Ray Limon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 9%

Se Layne - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Michael Pacas - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Gary Daigneault - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 4%

Ray Limon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Janet Miller - MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 3%

Derick Shopinski - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

KAM SISCO - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Daniela Ryan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Katie Fleischman - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 54%

Steve Rosenbaum - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 11%

Steve Rosenbaum - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - the bent 9%

Steven Rosenbaum - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 7%

Michael Pacas - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Rebecca McWilliams - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Richard Marlow - DADDY'S DYIN': WHO'S GOT THE WILL? - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Charlie E Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 2%

Ian Ferris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 2%

Lance philips - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Michael Pacas - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Charles Harvey - PUFFS - Theatre 29 1%

Kudra Wagner - KILL THE EDITOR - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Steve Rosenbaum - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 1%

Richard Marlow - FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

Ann Van Haney - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

Abe Daniels - THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0%

Abe Daniels - THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

Miri Hunter - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Best Ensemble

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 45%

FUN HOME - Coachella Valley Rep 8%

BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 7%

GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 6%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - the bent 5%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 2%

PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 1%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 1%

MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 1%

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 27%

Gava Wyrick - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 17%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 12%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 10%

Gavan Wyrick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 9%

Nick Wass - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 8%

Gavan Wyrick - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 6%

Charles Harvey / Nena Jimenez - PUFFS - Theatre 29 5%

Lisa Hodgson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 5%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy - KILL THE EDITOR - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Lisa Hodgson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Reno - ONCE - CVRep 25%

Leigh Anne Sutherlin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 19%

Jaci Davis - LITTLE WOMEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 10%

Scott T. Smith - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 10%

Joshua Carr - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 9%

Bianca Stoker - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 6%

Steven Smith - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Jaci Davis - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Liyan McNeltier - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 4%

Jaci Davis - PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Steven Smith - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Douglas Wilson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 1%

Best Musical

ONCE - CVRep 35%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 12%

CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 11%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 7%

MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 5%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 4%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 3%

MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Desert Theatreworks 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 55%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 29%

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 13%

YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Claire-Frances Sullivan - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep 25%

Paul Grant - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%

Emily Unnasch - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 9%

Lizzie Schmelling - CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 8%

Erik Scott Romney - CABARET (2022) - McCallum Theatre 7%

Jaci Davis - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Schmelling - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

John Pollnow - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 4%

Lizzie Schmelling - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 3%

Catrina Teurel - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 2%

Se Layne - SHE LIVES ME - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Isaac Gaeta-Tollette - MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 2%

Jayde Mitchell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 2%

John Corr - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Liam Keeran - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 1%

Michael Pacas - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Desert Theatreworks 1%

Eric Stein-Steele - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Paul Grant - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Se Layne - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Joe Savant - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 1%

Joe Savant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 1%

Mona Caywood - CABARET - McCallum Theatre 1%

Se Layne - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Lou Galvan - MAN OF LA MANCHA (2023) - McCallum Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Play

John Corr - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 48%

Terry Ray - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 10%

Jason Mannino - GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 10%

Terry Ray - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 4%

Yo Younger - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Jon Corr - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Raul Valenzuela - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Eliana Hicks - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 3%

Carly Bateman - PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

Tessa Phillips - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Jason Reale - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

Fabrizio Ibañez - BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

RENEE POIGNARD - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

Lee Rice - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Chip Steele - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 1%

Ben Van Dijk - BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

John Ferare - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

Malcolm Stanley-Wolfe - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

Shawn Abramowitz - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ann Van Haney - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

J. Clare Merritt - FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Renee Poignard - SOUTHERN FRIED NUPTIALS - Desert Theatreworks 0%

Yo Younger - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

Grey LeFey - THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0%

Kevin Hayles - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Best Play

KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 30%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 19%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 18%

GROSS INDECENCY:THE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 7%

BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 5%

HAND TO GOD - CVRep 5%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 5%

DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Theatre 29 2%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Desert Theatreworks 1%

GENTLY DOWN THE STREET - THE BENT 1%

BILOXI BLUES - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 1%

DADDY’S DYIN’ (WHO’S GOT THE WILL?) - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

KILL THE EDITOR - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

THE MARRIAGE PLAY - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

THE DEATH OF BESSIE SMITH - Groves Cabin Theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Carr - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 23%

Steven Rosenbaum & Don McCormick - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 18%

Jimmy Cuomo - ONCE - CVRep 16%

Tom O'Brien - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 6%

J.W. Layne/Dr William Layne - SHE LOVES ME - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Tom O'Brien - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 5%

Jimmy Cuomo - FUN HOME - CVRep 5%

Ian Ferris & John Pollnow - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 3%

Tom O'Brien - FUTURE THINKING - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Steven Rosenbaum & Don McCormick - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 3%

Richard Marlow/Nick Edwards - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

John Pollnow - JMES & THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 2%

Jimmy Cuomo - THE HUMANS - Cvrep 2%

Paul Mariani - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Desert Theatreworks 1%

Kevin Maddrey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

Charles Harvey - PUFFS - Theatre 29 1%

Richard Marlow - DADDY'S DYIN': WHO'S GOT THE WILL? - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%

Toby Griffin - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%

Jimmy Cuomo - THE GARBOLOGIST - CVRep 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Hobday - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 19%

Gus Sanchez - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 17%

Nick Wass - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 16%

David Hobday - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 14%

Nick Wass - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 12%

Kevin O'Shaughnessy & Nick Wass - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

Adriana Reyes - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Desert Theatreworks 4%

Lisa Hodgson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 4%

Lisa Hodgson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 3%

Charles Harvey - PUFFS - Theatre 29 3%

Lisa Hodgson - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Molly Coyne - ONCE - Coachella Valley Rep 27%

Gilroy Rizzo - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 14%

Emily Unnasch - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 8%

Sheldon safir - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Michael Hamlin - NUNSENSE A-MEN! - Desert Theatreworks 6%

LT Cousineau - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

SE LAYNE - PALM SPRINGS GETAWAY - PALM CANYON THEATRE 4%

Sabrina Olsen - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 4%

Kellen Green - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Alex Compomizzi - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 4%

Michael Hadley - MAN OF LA MANCHA - McCallum Theatre 3%

Karen Schmitt - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Desert Theatreworks 3%

James Hormel - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 2%

Luke Rainey - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Noah Wahlberg - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Theatre 29 2%

Robin Wilson - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 2%

Dana Jara Lesaca - BRIGADOON - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Eli Young - MY SON PINOCCHIO - Theatre 29 1%

Christian Fonte - SOUTH PACIFIC - Desert Theatricals at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Larry Dyekman - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 44%

Charles Herrera - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 14%

Alex Price - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 8%

Grey Forge LeFey - BOYS IN THE BAND - the bent 6%

Kevin Steinberg - BOYS IN THE BAND - THE BENT 5%

Jaci Davis - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Richard Marlow - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Desert Theatreworks 3%

Adonai Patu - PUFFS - Theatre 29 3%

Renee Poignard - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 3%

Melanie Blue - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Suzie Worms - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Daniel Bateman - GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM - THE BENT 2%

Kurt Schauppner - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre 29 1%

Molly Katelbach - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Theatre 29 1%

Melanie Blue - KAFKA'S JOKE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Janae Kleban - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Desert Theatreworks 1%

Dan Graff - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%

Grey Forge LeFey - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%

Richard Marlow - DO NOT REMOVE LABEL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

Khrysso Heart LeFey - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Marty Neider - TRUE WEST - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Marty Neider - YOU ARE NOW IN BEDFORD FALLS - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0

Favorite Local Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theatre 49%

THE BENT 16%

CVRep 10%

McCallum Theatre 5%

Desert Theatreworks 5%

Theatre 29 5%

Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Coachella Valley Rep 3%

Palm Springs Cultural Center 3%

DezArt Performs 2%

Groves Cabin Theatre 0%

Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 0%