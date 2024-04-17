Feature: AUDITIONING WORKSHOPS FOR THE ALL LEVELS OF PERFORMER at Theatre 29

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre 29 is bringing back their Audition 101 workshop to Theatre 29 as a new opportunity to those who have always wanted to try being in the spotlight but didn’t know how to start.

In advance of Theatre 29’s upcoming 2024-25 theatre season, the community theatre is offering a workshop that teaches the finer art of auditioning for the stage, film and TV, how to prepare for the audition and pitfalls to avoid. This interactive instruction includes introductory skills such as how to make character choices, quick memorization techniques as well as lots of improv games and everyone tries their hand at a mock audition. Totally judgment free and a lot of fun.

This workshop will be held on Saturday April 27th from 11am to 2pm at the theater, 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms. Taught by Morongo Basin alumni and professional actor/teacher Julia Boyd, this three-hour introductory instruction is aimed to be just as useful for the first-time performer as it is for the more seasoned actor.

Ms. Boyd will then be offering a “next level” workshop on Saturday, May 4th from 11am – 2pm entitled AUDITIONS 201! An Intermediate level training that was requested from those who attended the first AUDITION 101 class last spring, this instruction reinforces the techniques learned in the first class (attendance at AUDITION 101 is required to attend this workshop) with added focus on taking direction from a casting director, partner readings, Building a successful self-taping audition and much more.

Ms. Boyd is a Morongo Basin native who is a working professional actress and teacher in Los Angeles with credits including Shameless (Showtime), The Daily Show (Comedy Central), Baskets (FX), and Scream Queens (Fox) and the film Divos. She is a member of SAG/AFTRA and looks forward to sharing her knowledge with the next generation of performers in her home area! If you’ve ever considered being on the stage, but you don’t know how to begin, this class is for you! No experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn a new skill or refine talents that may be a little rusty.

Ms. Boyd’s ongoing virtual classes, “Weekly Theatre Workout” are still ongoing every Saturday from 11am – 1pm on Zoom as well, as a continuous way of raising your skill level through practice and increasing your confidence and courage to take that next step, onto a live stage for a live audition.

Pre-registration is required now at https://theatre29.org/education. Tuition is $15 per workshop (or $30 to attend both sessions!). The Weekly Theatre Workout is $25 per session and can also be accessed at the website.