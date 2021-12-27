Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; EYELESS IN COLONUS Leads Best Play!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Palm Springs:

Best Direction Of A Play

Miri Hunter - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 36%

Steve Rosenbaum - ELECTRICITY - Oscar's Cabaret Theater 32%

Howard Shangraw - EYELESS IN COLONUS - Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars 20%

Se Layne - SORDID LIVES - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Keith Cornell - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 41%

Francesca Amari - COCKTAILS & CABARET - 2021 19%

Richard Marlow - CRUSADE - Zoom 17%

Keith Cornell - NATURE OF THE BEAST - Desert Ensemble Theatre 13%

Miri Hunter - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - Thought Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Musical

Paul Grant - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Palm Canyon Theatre 44%

Valerie Perri - Valerie Perri IN CONCERT - 2021 25%

Scott Drier - DORIS & ME - 2021 23%

Jonathan Karrant - Jonathan Karrant IN CONCERT - 2021 8%

Best Performer In A Play

Michael Pacas - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theater 30%

Terry Ray - ELECTRICITY - Oscar's Cabaret Theater 22%

Judith Chapman - THE GUYS - Palm Canyon Theater 13%

Kurt Schauppner - EYELESS IN COLONUS - JT Summer Theatre Under the Stars 10%

Mel England - ELECTRICITY - Oscar's Cabaret Theater 10%

Morgana Correlli - SORDID LIVES - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Mackenzie Naylor - EYELESS IN COLONUS - JT Summer Theatre Under the Stars 4%

Kevin Hayles - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 3%

Christopher Schoonover - THE WILD WEST (SH!T) SHOW - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel, Joshua Tree, CA (Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars) 2%

Chalise Kunz - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel, Joshua Tree, CA (Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars) 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Michael Pacas - A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. 70%

Sean Timothy Brown - CRUSADE - Zoom 10%

Ann Van Haney - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - Thought Theatre 7%

Victoria Truscott - CRUSADE - Zoom 7%

Cassisdy McCarron - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - ThoughtTheatre 5%

Best Play

EYELESS IN COLONUS - Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars 48%

ELECTRICITY - Oscar's Cabaret Theater 40%

SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 10%

MILES GLORIOSUS - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 2%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

Francesca Amari - LOVE SONG TO Gilda Radner - Desert Rose Playhouse 43%

Miri Hunter - STAND FOR FREEDOM CABARET - Furst Wurld 39%

Jason Stuart - AN EVENING OF COMEDY WITH JASON STUART - Desert Rose Playhouse 11%

Francesca Amari - HIP TO BE SQUARE - MetropolitanZoom 7%

Best Streaming Play

A CROWD OF ONE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 41%

NATURE OF THE BEAST - Desert Ensemble Theatre Co. 27%

CRUSADE - Zoom 19%

YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - Thought Theatre 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mackenzie Naylor - EYELESS IN COLONUS - Wind walkers Medicine Wheel 30%

Benjamin Bees - EYELESS IN COLONUS - JT Summer Theatre Under the Stars 23%

Aiden Bosworth - MILES GLORIOSUS - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 13%

Nathan Bosworth - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel 13%

Benjamin Bees - THE WILD WEST (SH!T) SHOW - Wind Walkers Medicine Wheel, Joshua Tree, CA (Joshua Tree Summer Theatre Under the Stars) 11%

Kurt Schauppner - SHAKESPEARE IN REVUE - Windwalkers/Thought Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Jonathan Hatsios - CRUSADE - Zoom 39%

Katherine Wehler - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - Thought Theare 25%

Constance Cilva - CRUSADE - Zoom 22%

Anderson William - YOU'VE SLEPT TOO LONG IN SILENCE - Thought Theatre 14%