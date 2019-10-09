Jill Kimmel To Perform At CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY Opening Night Gala

After a highly-acclaimed tour to Australia, Norway, and South Africa this summer, and two sold-out runs at the Desert Rose Playhouse followed by a sold-out four-week encore run at Oscar's Cabaret earlier this year, award-winning solo performer/playwright Steven Fales returns to the Coachella Valley with his "new and improved, updated, unbridled, and uninhibited"

CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY which transfers its successful "Storytelling Tuesdays" to the luxurious 120-seat The Club at the epic Hotel Zoso in fabulous downtown Palm Springs for a 22-week residency before touring East Asia, India, South America and other

countries on its way to a commercial revival in New York City. Based on original Off-Broadway direction

by Tony Award Winner Jack Hofsiss, the solo play contains adult themes but without swearing or nudity!

Internationally acclaimed comic Jill Kimmel performs at the opening night benefit gala performance of Steven Fales' new Confessions of a Mormon Boy Tuesday, Oct 22nd at 7:00 PM. Doors at 5:30 PM for dinner/drinks from the "Mormon Boy" menu. Reception party follows the performance. VIP, Premium, General, and Bar seating available. Showroom seating by MC hostess Brian/Bella da Ball!

Dress for the red-carpet event is "Fabulous Southwest Cowboy." Wear your boots, cowboy hats, fringe, buckles, etc. Proceeds for opening night go to charities benefiting victims of human trafficking.

This hilarious mother of teenagers has been doing stand-up around the world since 2006. She has brought her observations about divorce, dating, and raising kids on five overseas tours for the military, is the writer and star of the "What A Mouth" Facebook video series, performed on the LOL Pro Show at the 2018 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and was recently cast on Comedy's Central's "Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City". She is a regular at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club in Las Vegas and StandUp New York among other venues across the country. www.jillkimmel.com

Confessions pf a Mormon Boy is currently in previews for a "Storytelling Tuesdays" residency in The Club at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs thru January 28, 2020 before continuing the "Mormon Boy Mission World Tour". www.mormonboyoffbroadway.com and www.mormonboyexperience.com

Told with humor, song and unflinching honesty, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY is the inspiring true story of Steven Fales' journey from being a devoted, sixth-generation Mormon, former missionary, and father of two to coming out as gay after trying conversion therapy and being excommunicated from the church of his birth. Riding an emotional roller coaster of extremes - from perfect Mormon boy in Utah to perfect rent boy in Manhattan - Fales discovers what it means to finally come home, if only in your heart.

Written and performed by Steven Fales, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY is based on original direction by Tony Award Winner Jack Hofsiss (The Elephant Man). Press acclaim has included comments such as 'Compelling confessional theatre' (New York Times), 'As moving as it is funny' (New York Daily News), 'A triumph' (Newsday), 'Epic' (Washington Post), 'Fierce' (Boston Globe) and 'Hilarious' (Chicago Sun-Times).

The production, which was first premiered in 2001 in Salt Lake City, has since been seen across the USA, Australia, Canada, Scandinavia, Europe, and South Africa. Steven Fales received the Overall Excellence Award for Solo Show at the New York International Fringe Festival and was nominated for the Oscar Wilde Award for Outstanding New Writing for the Theatre at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival. Fales was also nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for his Off-Broadway performance which ran for 81 performances at the SoHo Playhouse in 2006.

The solo play was dusted off in 2018 as Steven re-explored the piece with Scott Schwartz at Bay Street Theatre. Fales' groundbreaking work has been newly updated with script and performance and has been workshopped playing to sold-out crowds wherever it goes. Fales says, "It's as if this is now the version that was meant to be. I think the early draft was ahead of its time. Maybe Confessions is now right on time."

"I'm thrilled to now be in residence at this amazing venue at Hotel Zoso performing this story of hope and acceptance with lots and lots of humor," says Fales. 'I hope all kinds of audiences find it an entertaining look at how one troubled young dad first learned to wake up and grow up-and then kept learning. The play is about so many things-but ultimately, it's about personal transformation. And that is universal."

Tony Award-winning actress, Judith Light raves, "Steven's one-man show is a combination of an incredibly emotional and heart-wrenching story, a powerfully written and nuanced script, and a knock-it-out-of-the-ballpark performance. Confronting the 'demons' within, and seemingly around him, and ending up such an inspiring example of true self-respect and authenticity left me deeply touched and equally inspired."

Steven Fales Bio: From Los Angeles to London, Houston to Halifax, SoHo to Salt Lake, South Africa to Sydney, actor/writer/producer Steven Fales has been performing his award-winning solo work for over a decade at venues ranging from church sanctuaries to comedy clubs; fringe festivals to old historic movie houses; coffee shops to cabaret rooms; gay resorts to regional theatres; concert halls to the Mitzi Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center. Whether doing standup at Caroline's On Broadway, cabaret at Joe's Pub, or solo plays at the Coconut Grove Playhouse, Charing Cross Theatre in the West End, an old Freemason Lodge at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, or Off-Broadway at the SoHo Playhouse, Steven has been honing his craft wherever he can.

Before specializing in solo performance, Steven worked extensively as an actor in classical plays and musicals in regional theatres including the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Pioneer Theatre Co., Stages St. Louis, Sundance Summer Theatre, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, among others, and in commercials, film, and television. His first union job (AEA) was playing Hap in Death of a Salesman at New Harmony Theatre with Gil Rogers and Jacqueline Brooks. He worked closely with Broadway director/producer Louis Burke at the short-lived Stratford Shakespeare Festival Theatre (formerly the American Shakespeare Theatre) where he performed with Elaine Stritch, Len Cariou, Douglas Sills, and others.

His first book, Confessions of a Mormon Boy: Behind the Scenes of the Off Broadway Hit, was a Lambda Literary Award Finalist. He is currently expanding his Mormon Boy Trilogy into a book called Oxy-Mormon Memoirs. In addition to his solo work, he has several plays and musicals in various stages of development.

Confessions of a Mormon Boy is part of what Fales calls the "Mormon Boy Experience" that also includes the three solo plays and epilogue in Mormon Boy Trilogy: Confessions of a Mormon Boy, Missionary Position, Prodigal Dad, and The Dream. It also includes his one-man plays, cabaret acts, and solo plays that explore and celebrate Mormon Americana including his upcoming epic solo Mormondom 101. www.stevenfalesonline.com

Show subject to change without notice.

Tickets available in person or online at www.mormonboyexperience.com or reservations at (442) 214-7320. Group rates for 6 or more. Student rush tickets and discounts available for locals and military with valid I.D. Wheelchair and handicapped accessible. Valet parking available. Ample free parking near hotel located at 150 S Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA. For special room rates, reservations, and more information about Hotel Zoso https://hotelzosopalmsprings.com.

CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY runs approximately 90 minutes without intermission. There is no swearing or nudity, but the solo play contains adult themes not appropriate for children under 12.





