Feature: MUSICAL MISCHIEF CABARET at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 is thrilled to unveil its first production of the 2024/2025 season, Musical Mischief, a captivating cabaret that puts the spotlight on the most notorious villains and misunderstood characters in musical theatre.

This highly anticipated event will run September 6-8, 2024, offering audiences an evening of thrilling performances, dark humor, and unforgettable songs. Musical Mischief brings together a talented ensemble of local award-winning performers who will breathe life into some of the most iconic “bad guys” and complex characters from Broadway and beyond. From the wickedly delightful to the tragically misunderstood, these characters will take center stage in a show that celebrates the darker side of musical theatre.

Audiences can look forward to a diverse selection of songs from some of the most beloved musicals. Highlights include performances of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid, “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago, “No Good Deed” from Wicked, and “I Put a Spell on You” from Hocus Pocus. These iconic numbers, along with many more, will be performed by a cast of extraordinary local talent, each bringing their unique flair to these villainous roles.

Musical Mischief will feature an outstanding ensemble of performers who have performed across the Hi-Desert, Coachella Valley, Inland Empire, and beyond. Don’t miss the talents of Analisa Pilecki, Jasmine Shaffer, Scott Clinkscales, Ian Ferris, Imelda Patu, Eliana Hicks, Jered Palmer, Tiffany Crocker, and Carly Zwicker. Along with an extra special guest star, this cast is set to deliver performances that will be both chilling and thrilling, making Musical Mischief an unforgettable experience.

“Villains and misunderstood characters often steal the show with their complexity and depth, and Musical Mischief is our chance to explore and celebrate that,” said Scott Clinkscales, the show’s artistic and musical director. “This cabaret is a tribute to the characters we love to hate—or maybe even love to love—brought to life with powerful performances and a touch of theatrical flair.”

Tickets for Musical Mischief are now available and can be purchased online at theatre29.org or by calling the Theatre 29 box office at (760) 361-4151. Tickets are $15-$20 (with no additional fees). Theatre 29 is at 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms.

Given the unique theme and the talent involved, tickets are expected to sell quickly, so early booking is encouraged. Join us at Theatre 29 for Musical Mischief and dive into a world where villains reign supreme and misunderstood characters get their chance to shine. It’s a night you won’t want to miss!

