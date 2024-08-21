Feature: CLUE: LIVE ON STAGE at Theatre 29

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo by Heather Hampton

Theatre 29’s 2023-24 season comes to a close with the hilariously murderous comedy “Clue” which opened Friday August 16th for a three-week run.

Theatre 29’s season finale production of CLUE, inspired by the board game and adapted from Paramount Pictures’ wildly popular film, brings the show to life beginning Friday, August 16. Featuring Charles Harvey, Cruz Jimenez, Virginia Sulick, Tiffany Crocker, Adeline Guyenne, Makasi Boykin, Jack McLeod & Laura Harwood, this who-mighta-dunnit will keep you laughing and guessing to the very end.

Photo by Heather Hampton

Helmed by veteran multi-award-winning director Kathryn Ferguson, “Clue” will run weekends through September 1 with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday Matinees at 2:30pm. Tickets are $15.00 for Regular admission, $12.50 for Senor and military and $10.00 for children under 12 and Students with ID. (A service charge is added). Tickets are available now at theatre29.org.or by calling the Theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.

Theatre 29 was founded in 1999 by a group of parents concerned that their children were not involved in performing arts. In the past 25 years it has grown to be the premiere live theatre venue for the Morongo Basin. Theatre 29 is an all-volunteer non-profit community theatre organization. Donations are being actively sought and are greatly appreciated.

