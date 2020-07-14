The Lyric Theater Presents National Geographic Live VIRTUAL EXPLORER TRIVIA NIGHT

The Lyric Theater will be bringing the excitement and personal connection of National Geographic Live directly to you with a new Virtual Explorer Trivia Night.



Over the past few years, National Geographic and District Trivia have partnered to offer sold-out trivia events in Washington, DC. While our HQ is temporarily closed, they will be hosting a Virtual Explorer Trivia Night where you can take part in the fun - and get a little smarter, too - no matter where you are in the world!



Hear stories from two National Geographic Explorers: photographer, writer, and filmmaker Ami Vitale and Rue Mapp, founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro, a nonprofit and social community reconnecting the Black community with natural spaces through outdoor recreational activities. Answer Nat Geo-inspired questions alongside Ami and Rue for a chance to prove your geo-smarts.



The event will be approximately 45 minutes long, comprising two rounds of questions based on Ami and Rue's work. Play individually or with your family and friends at home. You can keep track of your score as a solo competitor or with family and friends to see if you're smarter than a National Geographic Explorer. This event is free, but registration is required to participate.



Event Information

DATE: Thursday, July 16

TITLE: Virtual Explorer Trivia Night

PRICE: Free, with registration

REGISTRATION LINK: https://cvent.me/NV2qZR?rt=tMHyQ1n2O0CJ8Xn9GtcszA&RefId=NGP+Partnership

