The Education Foundation Of Indian River County And Riverside Theatre Partner For RT STAR'S BACK TO SCHOOL PARTY

The Education Foundation of Indian River County in partnership with Riverside Theatre will present a FREE, fun-filled family event, RT Star's Back To School Party, on Saturday, August 3rd from 10am to 2pm at Riverside Theatre followed by a performance by students of the Riverside Dance Festival.

Families with children of all ages are invited to learn about the educational opportunities offered at Riverside Theatre and by the local school communities. In addition, there will be a wide showcase of student services and resources to help every child start off the year with confidence. A wide variety of give-a-ways will also be provided to help prepare children for success.

With hands-on activities, live performances, face painting, a bounce house, and entertaining contests, this community-wide event will also feature back to school information from Administrators and Directors from the School District of Indian River County, as well as other community partners.

Back by popular demand, the Transportation Department will again offer mini-bus rides to provide students and parents an orientation. Bus route schedules will also be available. The Student Services Department will offer vision screenings, as well, as mind-body wellness program information.

"This is the 4th year the Education Foundation has partnered with Riverside Theatre," says Cynthia Falardeau, Chief Executive Officer of The Education Foundation of IRC. "This event gets bigger and better every year! We hope families will join us for the FREE community event. It's a great way to get ready for a wonderful school year!"

Dr. Susan Moxley, Interim Superintendent of Schools, shared, "I am so appreciative of the partnership we share with The Education Foundation of IRC and Riverside Theatre! The Back to School party is a wonderful opportunity for teachers, students, and families to celebrate the upcoming school year together."

Along with live performances from students of Riverside Theatre and professional entertainment from performers of the Riverside Theatre for Kids Touring Program, the day will include interactive contests, a DJ Dance Party and will culminate with a Riverside Dance Festival performance at 2pm on the Stark Stage featuring Dance Festival students and professional dance troupe, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami.

A variety of food and beverages will be available for sale throughout the day.

RT Star's Back To School Party is FREE and takes place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Riverside Theatre.

For more information, call the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Education Foundation of Indian River County funds school programs and services that support opportunities for students to achieve academic success Pre-K through 12th. During the 2018-2019 school year, the EF-IRC infused over $600,000 in program services and awarded over $1,000,000 in college scholarships and academic awards at the Indian River Regional Science & Engineering Fair.





