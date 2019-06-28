The Barn Theatre Presents ROCK OF AGES

The Barn Theatre in Stuart, FL, proudly presents their first ever Summer musical; ROCK OF AGES. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the story takes place in 1987, on the Sunset Strip, when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. In LA's most famous rock club, they fall in love to the greatest songs of the 80's.

The story is told through the mind-blowing hits by JOURNEY, STYX, REO SPEEDWAGON, Pat Benatar, and many others. Some of the classic rock hits include Hit Me with Your Best Shot, Anyway You Want It, We Built This City, & Don't Stop Believing. The original Broadway production ran for 2,328 performances, making it the 29th longest running Broadway musical. During the performance, the performers frequently break the "fourth wall", directly addressing the audience and seemingly forgetting (or perhaps reminding the audience) that they are actors in a musical.

THIS SHOW WILL FEATURE A LIVE ROCK BAND FOR ALL PERFORMANCES. ROCK OF AGES CONTAINS "ADULT CONTENT" SCENES.

Thursday, July 18th through Sunday, July 28th, 2019. Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM. For tickets, call 772-287-4884 or visit The Barn's website; www.barn-theatre.com. Tickets are $25, call the box office for group and student discounts. The Barn Theatre in Stuart, FL is the largest community theatre between Fort Pierce and Jupiter, FL. Visit The Barn Theatre virtual tour presented by BIGLIN PHOTOGRAPHY at: HTTPS://WWW.BARN-THEATRE.COM/BARN-VIRTUAL-TOUR.

The Barn Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)3 community theater. Your donations may be tax deductible.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You