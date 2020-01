Renée Fleming, Itzhak Perlman and More to Perform at Kravis Center for Their Regional Arts Classical Concert Series

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2020/2021 Regional Arts MUSIC "At Eight" and MUSIC "At Two" Classical Concert Series, now in its 46th season. Leonard and Sophie Davis sponsor the popular series.

The coming season will feature remarkable orchestras, ensembles and soloists, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the revered Renée Fleming, violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

The 2020/2021 season will include eight MUSIC "At Eight" concerts and four MUSIC "At Two" concerts in the series. All Regional Arts Classical Series concerts are held in the Kravis Center's Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall.

Regional Arts Classical Concert Series 2020/2021

November 15, 2020 at 8 pm (Sunday)

CHINA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Long Yu, Conductor

Nancy Zhou, Violin

+ Tian Zhou/Gift

+ Tchaikovsky/Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35

+ Dvořák/Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 ("From the New World")

November 22, 2020 at 2 pm (Sunday)

INTERNATIONALE BACH STUTTGART

Hans-Christoph Rademann, Conductor

+ Bach/St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244

December 9, 2020 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

George Li, PIANO

+ Beethoven/Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor ("Moonlight")

+ Beethoven/"Eroica" Variations and Fugue, Op. 35

+ Schumann/Fantasy in C Major, Op. 17

January 3, 2021 at 8 pm (Sunday)

RENÉE FLEMING, SOPRANO

Program To Be Announced.

January 18, 2021 at 2 pm (Monday)

MOSCOW STATE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Pavel Kogan, Conductor

Blake Pouliot, Violin

+ Prokofiev/Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34bis.

+ Bruch/Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26

+ Strauss/Symphony No. 2 in F minor, Op. 12

January 19, 2021 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Riccardo Muti, Conductor

Program To Be Announced.

January 28, 2021 at 8 pm (Thursday)

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Welser-Möst, Conductor

+ Mozart/Divertimento, K 247

+ Tchaikovsky/Symphony No. 2 ("Ukrainian")

February 16, 2021 at 8 pm (Tuesday)

PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor

David Kim, Violin

+ Rimsky-Korsakov/Capriccio espagnol

+ Massenet/Meditation from Thais (David Kim, Violin)

+ Sarasate/Carmen Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 25 (David Kim, Violin)

+ Mussorgsky/Ravel/Pictures at an Exhibition

February 17, 2021 at 2 pm (Wednesday)

PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA

Sir Andrew Davis, Conductor

+ Weber/Overture to Oberon

+ Mozart/Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K 543

+ Brahms/Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op. 73

March 1, 2021 at 8 pm (Monday)

Itzhak Perlman, VIOLIN

Rohan De Silva, Piano

Program To Be Announced.

March 7, 2021 at 2 pm (Sunday)

ACADEMY OF ST MARTIN IN THE FIELDS

Johannes Moser, Cello

+ Schubert/Overture in C minor, D. 8

+ Schumann/Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129

+ Sallinen/Chamber Music III, "The Nocturnal Dances of Don Juanquixote," Op. 58

+ Tchaikovsky/Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48

March 22, 2021 at 8 pm (Monday)

BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC

JoAnn Falletta, Conductor

Pavel Šporcl, Violin

+ Rossini/William Tell Overture

+ Mendelssohn/Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64

+ Tchaikovsky/Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36

Note:

All programs and artists are subject to change without notice.

Subscriptions:

Subscription tickets for the 2020/2021 season will start as low as $100 for the four-concert 2 pm series and $200 for the eight-concert 8 pm series. Renewals for current subscribers will be sent out soon.

