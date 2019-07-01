STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE
Photo Flash: Miami City Ballet Hosts Summer Dance Camp In Palm Beach County

Jul. 1, 2019  

Miami City Ballet's (MCB) three-week summer dance camp program serves more than 50 young children from traditionally underserved schools in Palm Beach County by providing access to free world-class dance training.

As part of MCB's growing portfolio of outreach programs, the summer camp provides children with high-quality dance training, regardless of financial means and background. The campers, ages 9-12, are invited from surrounding Palm Beach County Title 1 schools as well as participants from last year's camp.

Children participate in daily, complimentary introductory level movement classes such as ballet, hip-hop, jazz and stretching, as well as learning sessions about dance history, choreography, music and others at the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

