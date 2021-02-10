Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOFUSION 2021

Palm Beach Photographic Centre today announced that the nonprofit organization's 26th annual and first virtual FOTOfusion next week will spotlight photojournalist Maggie Steber, who will receive this year's prestigious FOTOmentor Award.

"Even in the middle of this dreadful pandemic, this year's FOTOfusion will be more dynamic than ever, with five days of virtual presentations by 40 extraordinary photographers that people can enjoy right from their home," says NeJame. "This will be a great opportunity for professional and hobbyist photographers to engage, connect, and network with some of the leading names in digital photography, as well as hear from 'presidential poet' Richard Blanco."

In conjunction with FOTOfusion 2021, the Palm Beach Photographic Centre is presenting a major new exhibition:

Maggie Steber

From the Heart

February 16 to April 30

FREE Virtual Opening Reception on February 18 at 6:30 pm

This exhibition by Miami-based documentary photographer Maggie Steber, a Guggenheim Fellow and Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2019, presents a broad brushstroke of her work done in 70 different countries. From photographing the birth of a new day for Haiti to the melancholic voyage of her mother's memory loss to her many National Geographic Magazine stories, it also includes images from her latest personal project, The Secret Garden of Lily LaPalma. Steber's work is published in multiple platforms and publications and is exhibited in dozens of festivals and galleries throughout the United States and overseas. Her photographs are also included in the American Women Collection at the Library of Congress, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the Richter Library and many private collections.

Maggie Steber will give one of the four virtual keynote lectures during FOTOfusion 2021 (Giving Voice), along with photographers Keith Carter (Big Magic: Life as Art), and Joyce Tenneson (The Magic of Nature), as well as The Photographic Poem by world famous poet Richard Blanco, who read one of his works at President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2012.

American photographer and lecturer Robert Farber will open FOTOfusion 2021 with a premiere FREE virtual presentation, A 50 Year Unanticipated and Unique Career... From Nudes to Beauty, From Fashion to Conceptual, and Re-Imagined in support of the Breast Cancer Association. Farber is globally recognized through his best-selling books, fine art exhibitions, lectures, interviews and award-winning advertising campaigns.

Richard Blanco will discuss the marriage of poetry and photography based on his book, Boundaries, a collaborative project that features work by contemporary landscape photographer Jacob Bond Hessler. Together, they investigate various sociopolitical issues that shadow America. Selected by President Obama as the fifth inaugural poet in U.S. history, Blanco was the first Latino, immigrant and gay person to serve in such a role.

Among the other photographers that will be giving virtual presentations are Craig Blacklock, Susan Currie, Jack Davis, Jill Enfield, Laurence Gartel, Alissa Hessler, Lewis Kemper, Erika Larsen, Richard Liebowitz, J Thomas Lopez, Robin Loznak, Scott Mc Kiernan, Robert Pledge, Robin Rayne, John Reuter, George Schaub, Matt Stock, Adam Stoltman, Mickey Strand, Jeremy Sutton, Richard Tsong-Taatarii, and Vincent Versace.

Portfolio reviews will also be done using a virtual platform.

Now celebrating its 26th anniversary, FOTOfusion, the popular cultural festival "where creativity and technology fuse" attracts thousands of professional and hobbyist photographers to West Palm Beach for a series of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, multimedia presentations, portfolio reviews, hands-on computer classes, demonstrations, and photo shoots taught by world renowned photographers, digital imaging artists and picture editors - all of whom donate their time and expertise to educate, mentor and encourage creativity among participants of all levels and ages. Of course, in 2021, the thousands of FOTOfusion attendees and presenters will all be doing so virtually.

The cost to attend FOTOfusion 2021 is $105 for SILVER Passport Members, which includes all 100, 500 and 600 Series presentations.

The GOLD Passport is $175 and includes all presentations and two portfolio reviews.

The four keynote lectures, including the presentation by poet Richard Blanco on Saturday, February 20, are FREE for Photo Centre members and Passport holders, and $25 per person for the general public.

To register or for more information, please visit https://www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php.