Old School Square Center For The Arts, Inc. And Florida Presenters Join #RedAlertRestart, A Nationwide Call To Action Supporting The Live Performance Industry

On September 1, performing arts venues across the nation and across Florida will light their exteriors in red.

The Florida Professional Presenters Consortium, a statewide organization of over 60 performing arts venues, including Old School Square Center for the Arts in Delray Beach, FL, is joining "Red Alert," a nationwide effort to encourage Congress to provide relief for the live entertainment industry, which has been uniquely affected by the pandemic.

On Tuesday night, September 1, 2020 from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, performing arts venues across the nation and across Florida will light their exteriors in red as part of a nationwide call to action, imploring the US Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S. 3814/H.R. 7481) and the Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258/H.R. 7806) as quickly as possible.

The RESTART Act and the Save Our Stages Act offer economic relief to the live events industry, which has been shuttered since March, 2020. Red Alert also advocates for extending Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, to provide relief to those without work since March due to COVID-19. Nationwide, 12 million show workers are estimated to be unemployed because of Covid-19, including designers, technicians, programmers, stagehands and others.

Shannon Eadon, President and CEO of Old School Square said, "Performing arts venues are closed because we know that Covid-19 spreads within intimate, closed spaces, which of course perfectly describes a theatre or club. We were the first to close and will be the last to open. We're happy to do it, but we are without income, and need help."

Kevin Stone, President of Florida Presenters said, "Our culture, the music, dance and theatre created and performed in each of our cities, is what makes them unique and special places. We must make sure that survives. It's also about jobs and the economy. The member venues of Florida Presenters alone create a total economic impact every year of $495 million, which supports the Full Time Equivalent of 15,425 jobs, $377.7 million of household income, $21.8 million of local government fees and taxes, and $26.1 million of state government fees and taxes."

Fans and the general public can help raise awareness and create pressure on Congress to act now in several ways. Visit saveourstages.com to send a letter to your US Senators and your US Representative. Use the hashtags #SAVEOURSTAGES and #RedAlertRESTART on social media. Light your own residence or business red in a show of solidarity, or use a red filter on a social media image.

The Florida Professional Presenters Consortium represents performing arts venues throughout the State of Florida, from Panama City to Key West, from the largest cultural institutions in the state to the smallest, most vital organizations in rural and underserved counties. The business of culture is a major component of Florida's diverse economy, contributing a $1.4 billion impact to the state's economy. The activities of the members of Florida Presenters contribute almost a half billion dollars to that impact.

These members of Florida Presenters are participating in #REDALERTRESTART:

Arts Garage, Delray Beach Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers Big Arts, Sanibel Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale Center for the Arts at River Ridge, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center/Palm Beach State College, Belle Glade, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Florida Theatre, Jacksonville King Center for the Performing Arts, Melbourne Mattie Kelly Arts Center at Northwest Florida State College, Niceville Old School Square Center For The Arts, Inc, Delray Beach Opening Nights at Florida State University, Tallahassee South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, Miami/Cutler Bay Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa, FL The Flagler Auditorium Performing Arts Center, Palm Coast, Florida The Lyric Theatre, Stuart The RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL University of Florida Performing Arts, Gainesville, Florida Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall-lighting marquee (building is purple), Sarasota.

