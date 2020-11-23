Milagro Center to Host Mega Holiday Marketplace

Milagro Center will hold its first-ever Virtual Mega Holiday Marketplace for 12 hours only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 11.

The marketplace will feature 100 items contributed from our local business community to the Milagro (which means "miracle" in Spanish) Center -- a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Delray Beach's most economically challenged and at-risk youth succeed in school and in life.

During the 12-hour Virtual Mega Holiday Marketplace, the Milagro Center will be offering its loyal donors, supporters, friends and the community-at-large the opportunity to shop online on the Center's website to purchase a wide range of gift cards, gift certificates and small items donated by local businesses.

Local contributions to the Milagro Center's Virtual Mega Holiday Marketplace include restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets, fitness classes, bowling parties, water park admissions, arcade tickets, massages, arts/entertainment passes, training sessions, wine samplings, sports memorabilia, hotel stays, rounds of golf and golf lessons.

A hundred percent of the proceeds of the marketplace will benefit Milagro's underserved children and teens. Sales of items will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

'We are excited to offer our friends and supporters the opportunity to 'shop local' without having to leave their homes and to grab some great bargains while also supporting a truly impactful nonprofit organization," said Barbara J. Stark, Milagro Center president and CEO. "The assortment of items is perfect for gift-giving for holiday shopping and also for treating yourself!"

"In these challenging and uniquely different times, Stark continued, "MIlagro Center is creating an engaging way to stay safe and 'shop til you drop' for great local bargains during this 12-hour shop-a-thon!"

A full list of available items will be listed soon on the Milagro Center's website, www.milagrocenter.org

"Big thanks to all of our community friends who graciously contributed these items to benefit our creative and Covid-friendly fundraiser!" Stark said.

Proceeds from the Milagro Center's Virtual Mega Holiday Marketplace will support the center's programs addressing the academic, social and emotional needs of Delray Beach's underserved children ages 6-18 through the center's after-school programs.

"Now more than ever, these at-risk youth need our support -- academic, social, behavioral and creative -- and Milagro Center has stepped up to meet these and other family needs during this COVID-19 crisis," Stark said.

The Milagro Center's programs for kindergarten through 12th grade students provide experiences in dance, art and music coupled with academic enrichment, mentoring and living values skills.

"We are extremely proud that 100 percent of our teens graduate from high school as compared to the national drop-out rate of nearly 40 percent for at-risk teens," Stark said. "And, for the last 10 years, virtually 100 percent of our elementary school students have been promoted to the next grade."

The Milagro Center is located at 695 Auburn Avenue in Delray Beach. For more information about the Milagro Center's Virtual Mega Holiday Marketplace or the center in general, visit www.milagrocenter.org or call 561-279-2970.

