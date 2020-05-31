Maplewood Playhouse Hosts Zoom Workshops with Broadway's Talia Suskauer

WEST Palm Beach, FL - Maplewood Playhouse will host two virtual workshops with Broadway actress Talia Suskauer as part of their Rising Stars Zoom Workshop Series on Monday, June 8 and Tuesday, June 9.

Suskauer is a New York-based actress currently touring the country as Elphaba on the Second National Tour of Wicked. She made her Broadway debut in the musical Be More Chill. A native of Palm Beach Gardens, Suskauer graduated A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater from Penn State. She appeared in productions of Aladdin, Into the Woods and Beauty and the Beast under the direction of Maplewood Playhouse Artistic Director Kimberly Rommel-Enright.

The Rising Stars, Jr. Workshop, designed for students ages 8 through 14, will take place on Monday, June 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Rising Stars Workshop, designed for high school and college students, will take place on Tuesday, June 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each workshop will consist of a 90-minute group session, which includes personalized coaching, warmup exercises and a Q&A session with the artist.

The cost to participate in either workshop is $100 per student, and participants do not need to purchase a Zoom account for this event. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Compass Community Center and FoundCare, Inc.-two Palm Beach County nonprofits providing COVID-19 services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS. Participation is limited to the first 10 students who register. To reserve a spot, please visit maplewoodplayhouse.org. Be sure to follow Maplewood Playhouse on Facebook, Instagram (@Maplewood_Playhouse) and Twitter (@maplewoodplay).

