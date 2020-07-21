Lake Worth Playhouse Keeps Camp Rolling with Theatre Games and Crafts

Join Lake Worth Playhouse every week for excitingly fun theatre games, crafts activities and more! All of the fun theatre games kids love and crafts that will include making slim, creating festive snow globes and galaxy jars, paper machete projects and much more!

They will also have board games, talent show performances and a movie afternoon every Friday!

9am-4pm / Monday-Friday / $175 Per Week

Camp Dates:

8/3-8/7

8/10-8/14

8/17-8/21

8/24-8/28

Before/After care is available:

8-8:30AM Before Care ($10 A Day)

4PM-5PM After Care ($20 A Day)

or sign up for the whole week of before & after care ($50)

CLICK HERE to register!

Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You