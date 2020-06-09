Kravis Center Announces New Dates For AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is announcing new dates for the Broadway hit AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN. Originally scheduled to be the opening show of the 13th season of Kravis On Broadway, the musical is now set for next spring.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit song Up Where We Belong, and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin). Zack Mayo's got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger... until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.

Tickets to AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN are part of the Kravis On Broadway 20-21 Series. Subscriptions will be going on sale to Kravis Center donors late June and to the public late July. To find out more visit kravis.org/broadway.

