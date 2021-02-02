Kravis Center Announces Live Concerts With Bob Merrill, Nella, Anthony Nunziata

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts presents hot jazz, love songs, enchanting Spanish coplas and more musical moments-special experiences that make unique Valentine's Day gifts. Tickets are on sale now to this line-up of cabaret-style concerts presented in the intimate Rinker Playhouse.

Bob Merrill and Friends

February 26-27 at 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Celebrating the Wit and Wisdom of the Great American Songbook

Bob Merrill brings his hot jazz trumpet and engaging vocal style to the Rinker Playhouse stage, all while paying tribute to the Great American Songbook.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39

Nella

February 28 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Venezuelan artist Nella, the 2019 Latin Grammy winner for Best New Artist, is wowing crowds with her striking voice and enchanting style. Blending folk influences from her Venezuelan roots with timeless coplas and flamenco of Southern Spain, she shares her distinctive, irresistible gift in every performance.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $39

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

Anthony Nunziata Amore: The Greatest Love Songs

April 10-11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Globally renowned jazz and pop singer, Anthony Nunziata brings his soulful lyrical style to some of the most romantic songs ever written. Get lost in his rich tenor voice as he performs favorites including Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, The Very Thought of You, some original pieces and much more.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse

Tickets start at $35

All performances feature cabaret-style seating with tables spread out inside the theatre to ensure safe social distancing. To learn more about our health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.

Guests may order their tickets online only at the Kravis Center's official website at www.kravis.org.

To contact the Box Office, email boxoffice@kravis.org and a Box office Team member will respond within 24 hours, M-F.

Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the most up to date 2020-2021 season line-up.