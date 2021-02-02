Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kravis Center Announces Live Concerts With Bob Merrill, Nella, Anthony Nunziata

Read about the upcoming performances here!

Feb. 2, 2021  

Kravis Center Announces Live Concerts With Bob Merrill, Nella, Anthony Nunziata

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts presents hot jazz, love songs, enchanting Spanish coplas and more musical moments-special experiences that make unique Valentine's Day gifts. Tickets are on sale now to this line-up of cabaret-style concerts presented in the intimate Rinker Playhouse.

Bob Merrill and Friends

February 26-27 at 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Celebrating the Wit and Wisdom of the Great American Songbook
Bob Merrill brings his hot jazz trumpet and engaging vocal style to the Rinker Playhouse stage, all while paying tribute to the Great American Songbook.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets start at $39

Nella

February 28 at 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Venezuelan artist Nella, the 2019 Latin Grammy winner for Best New Artist, is wowing crowds with her striking voice and enchanting style. Blending folk influences from her Venezuelan roots with timeless coplas and flamenco of Southern Spain, she shares her distinctive, irresistible gift in every performance.
Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets start at $39
This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the
MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.
Note: Guests will receive a ticket voucher for one complimentary beverage. Underage guests will be offered a non-alcoholic selection.

Anthony Nunziata Amore: The Greatest Love Songs

April 10-11 at 7:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Globally renowned jazz and pop singer, Anthony Nunziata brings his soulful lyrical style to some of the most romantic songs ever written. Get lost in his rich tenor voice as he performs favorites including Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, The Very Thought of You, some original pieces and much more.

Marshall E. Rinker, Sr. Playhouse
Tickets start at $35

All performances feature cabaret-style seating with tables spread out inside the theatre to ensure safe social distancing. To learn more about our health and safety protocols visit kravis.org/healthsafety.

Guests may order their tickets online only at the Kravis Center's official website at www.kravis.org.

To contact the Box Office, email boxoffice@kravis.org and a Box office Team member will respond within 24 hours, M-F.

Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the most up to date 2020-2021 season line-up.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case


Related Articles View More Palm Beach Stories   Shows
Coral Springs Center For The Arts Brings Back Live Music With ABBA MANIA Photo

Coral Springs Center For The Arts Brings Back Live Music With ABBA MANIA

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARK Photo

Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS

Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOfusion 2021 Photo

Palm Beach Photographic Centre to Host FOTOfusion 2021

The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm Photo

The World Premier Of TIL THEFT DO US PART Debuts At The Off Broadway Palm


More Hot Stories For You

  • Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction Talks Movie Music On TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Present Wine Online With Wölffer Virtual Wine Tasting Benefit
  • Adelphi PAC To Present BROADWAY HOLLYWOOD SONGBOOK Concert