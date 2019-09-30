Jewish Women's Foundation Celebrates Five Years Of Independent Success Empowering Women & Girls

The Jewish Women's Foundation of the Greater Palm Beach (JWF) is celebrating their five year anniversary as an independent entity. Established in 2002 as part of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, JWF became an independent organization in 2014 with the focus on executing social change beyond the Federation's mission of direct service.

The last five years have been marked by many incredible milestones of success for JWF and they have worked diligently with a commitment to elevating the status of women & girls locally, nationally, in Israel and beyond. JWF has awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to help women & girls achieve social and economic equality and reach their fullest potential.

"JWF became an independent organization because, while the Federation does very important work in the community, ultimately our missions are different. We are grateful to them for their many years of support and continued partnership. " said Jennifer Kryshka, CEO of JWF. "As an independent entity, we have been able to expand our mission to support ALL women and girls, including those outside of the Jewish community, deepen our organization's advocacy and educational work, and successfully create two leadership development programs."

Proving their mission with action, JWF empowered themselves to take control of their future and truly be that vital voice for females in the Palm Beach County community and beyond.





