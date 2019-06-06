FOOTLOOSE Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage with exhilarating results. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn't prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town's youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated top 40 score, FOOTLOOSE is the ultimate 80's dance musical with a message!



Schedule:

Preview Night is Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($29)

Opening Night is Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($40 - includes Opening Night Reception)

Evening and Matinee Performances will run July 13-28, 2019 at 8pm and 2pm. ($29 & $35)



Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/footloose/

or call 561-586-6410.





