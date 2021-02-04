Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Presents BOSOM BUDDIES: A DISHY CHAT BETWEEN FAITH PRINCE & ROB RUSSELL

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, welcomed 100+ online visitors to this season's second CULTURE & COCKTAILS this week. The fun theme of this season's series of "Conversations" is Cool People Doing Neat Stuff!

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we are presenting virtually our 16th annual season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS," said Lawrence. "The conversation was streamed live online and is now available for viewing on YouTube at https://youtu.be/c3EMHUyj_2s. Once again, we brought the culture, and the cocktails were courtesy of Arts Garage bartender Edward, who prepared a colorful Kusama, a spirited mixture of vodka, Triple Sec, lime juice and cranberry juice."

The second CULTURE & COCKTAILS of the 2020-2021 season was Cultural Dynamos, a conversation with the dapper Douglas C. Evans, Executive Director of The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, and Marjorie Waldo, the effervescent President & CEO of Arts Garage in Delray Beach. They were interviewed by Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

Evans shared numerous humorous anecdotes about his career as a Broadway producer and later as founder of Classical South Florida and senior executive at the Perez Museum of Art in Miami, where he worked with such luminaries as Nell Carter, Cloris Leachman, Shirley MacLaine, and more.

Waldo emphasized her commitment to deliver innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to multi-cultural audiences. "The transformative nature of the Arts moves us, and Arts Garage is proud to connect our community to the world through the arts," said the longtime educator and successful nonprofit turn-around agent.

The next virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS is:

March 1 - 6 to 7 pm

Bosom Buddies:

A Dishy Chat Between Faith Prince & Rob Russell

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Ms. Adelaide" in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, she also won rave reviews and numerous Tony Award nominations for roles in such hits as Annie, A Catered Affair, Bells are Ringing, The Little Mermaid, Nick & Nora, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Noises Off, and Disaster, among others. On television, she has had recurring roles in Modern Family, Drop Dead Diva, and Spin City. She has sold-out cabarets and concert halls around the world, and recorded the album Total Faith at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach.

Rob Russell was the longtime Entertainment Director & Emcee for the world famous Royal Room cabaret at The Colony Hotel. From his audience-wowing one man shows to occasional gigs as an announcer on Legends Radio, the ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell has been known to cause music lovers and fans of the Great American Songbook to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry. He performs regularly at Café Centro in the Northwood Village neighborhood of West Palm Beach and The Pelican Café in Lake Park, and recently released his first CD, Hello Again. He is also

a longtime chum of Ms. Prince.

Note: The third virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS is FREE for Supporter, Contributor, Patron and Business Arts Partner level members of the Cultural Council, and $15 per person for nonmembers. RSVP ASAP with Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330 (or visit www.palmbeachculture.com/cocktails and she will email instructions on how to connect live).

The 2020-2021 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS is generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Scott Teich, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm.

Please Note:

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

Also:

Topics and speakers are subject to change depending upon the availability of scheduled participants.