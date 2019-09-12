Coral Springs Center For The Arts Launches 2019-20 Season

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is launching a music- and laugh-packed 2019-2020 season with eight audience-wowing concerts and shows in October and November. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive. Tickets for all concerts and shows are now available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

OCTOBER

October 10 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Benise: Fuego

It's one hot night as Benise, "The Prince of Spanish Guitar," and his Emmy Award-winning production comes to town. Armed with his Spanish guitar, Benise will take the audience on an unprecedented and epic adventure through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more. For Benise, music has always been a journey. From his humble beginnings as a street performer, to being featured on the #1 rated show in the USA--Dancing With The Stars-and performing around the world. "I wanted to push the boundaries of Nuevo Flamenco/Spanish guitar while combining the elements of dance and theater. This show is a celebration of all the shows we've done over the last 15 years," comments composer, virtuoso guitarist and creative force behind the event, Benise.

Tickets start at $39

October 19 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Nate Bargatze

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, rising standa??up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across America. His first solo one hour special, The Tennessee Kid, recently premiered on Netflix. Bargatze follows in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world class magician. whose influence is seen on Nate's 2015 debut special Full Time Magic and his debut album Yelled at By a Clown. His halfa??hour Netflix Special The Standups premiered to rave reviews two summers ago. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Bargatze toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He currently has a deal with 20th Century Fox to develop his own TV show. His comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Tickets start at $45

October 24 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage in 2019 with its 'Anniversary Tour', a brand new show celebrating 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac's legendary Peter Green era. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, This concert offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac's place as one of the most loved groups of all time. Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll's most remarkable groups.

Tickets start at $32

NOVEMBER

November 7 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Family Feud Live

From the producers of TV's Family Feud comes... Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition! TV's favorite game show live on stage. Get selected to play on stage with the celebrities, and win cash and prizes right from your seat!

Tickets start at $48

November 9 at 7:30 pm (Saturday)

Battle of the Boros XI

Nader-Mara Entertainment is excited to present Battle of the Boros XI featuring jukebox icons Bobby Brooks Wilson, special guests, the Chiclettes, The Duprees, The Crests, The Happenings and welcoming back house band Coda. You don't want to miss this incredible night of music and memories.

Tickets start at $45

November 16 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Sarge

An extraordinary entertainer, Sarge is a triple threat. A musical piano savant and amazing improvisational comedian and singer. He is an entertainer who has performed worldwide to adoring audiences. His sidesplitting comedy, touching vocals and stunning display of dexterity as a pianist have wowed crowds for decades. He is one of the highest energy, multi-talented acts in show business today. Not only a hysterical stand-up comedian, Sarge sings in his own voice and in a dozen others including Harry Connick Jr, Sammy Davis Jr, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder. Additionally, his dead on impressions of Marv Albert, Mike Tyson, Kermit the Frog and Gilbert Gottfried leave audiences howling and clamoring for more. With his mix of comedy, singing and piano playing, Sarge is a legitimate triple threat and a rare find.

Tickets start at $56

November 22 at 6 pm (Friday)

Disney Junior Holiday Party

Sing and dance along to Disney Junior's greatest hits with everyone's favorite characters at this interactive live concert experience - now featuring Fancy Nancy. Kids of all ages and their families are all invited to the biggest dance party around.

Tickets start at $48

November 23 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Collective Soul

Collective Soul are pumped and primed to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2019 in all-out style, but they're really just gearing up for the long haul. Ever since the barn-burning rock band from Stockbridge, Georgia burst onto the national scene with the runaway success of their multi-platinum 1993 debut Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid and its ensuing mega-smash hits like "Shine" and "Breathe," they've been on an upward trajectory that's seen them play to sold-out audiences across the globe while concurrently amassing an impressive catalog of beloved songs instantly recognizable by their titles alone. Indelibly memorable tracks like "December," "The World I Know," "Gel," and "Heavy" (to name but a few) all evoke a collective sense of heartfelt observational universality and earnest positivity - in short, they're the jukebox heroes of a new generation.

Tickets start at $44

