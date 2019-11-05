Clint Holmes Kicks Off The Rrazz Room Headliner Series At Mizner Park Cultural

The RRazz Room Headliner Series at Mizner Park Cultural Center

Sunday, December 1, 2019 @ 700pm

$70/$55/$45

Clint Holmes

2018 Double Grammy Nominee Returns! Straighten Up And Fly Right - 100 Years Of Nat King Cole

with Christian Tamburr, Musical Director

Join the consummate entertainer, performer, recording artist, Las Vegas headliner, and one of the country's finest vocalists, Clint Holmes, as he celebrates the music and one hundred year legacy of the legendary Nat "King" Cole. The evening will include new takes on favorites like "Unforgettable", "Route 66", "Mona Lisa", and some lesser known gems. Clint's newest release titled "Rendezvous" is a star-studded jazz collective produced by eight-time GRAMMY winner Gregg Field.

Saturday, December 7, 2019 @ 730pm

$65/$55/$45

Maureen McGovern

Home For The Holidays

with Mike Renzi, Musical Director

Maureen McGovern, celebrated as "The Stradivarius Voice", marks her 46th anniversary of her #1 Oscar-winning International gold record, "The Morning After", which garnered her a Grammy nomination in 1973 for "Best New Artist". Maureen received her second Grammy nomination in 1998 for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal" for her solo piano/voice album. "The Pleasure Of His Company". with Grammy Award-winning Mike Renzi (who will be Maureen's Musical Director for this very special evening of holiday favorites and greatest hits). Other Maureen McGovern hits include "Can You Read My Mind" from Superman, the Oscar winning "We May Never Love Like This Again" from The Towering Inferno, and "Different Worlds" from the TV series "Angie". Her many other critically acclaimed recordings include tributes to George Gershwain, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Harold Arlen and Richard Rogers. In 2005, Ms.McGovern was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her role as "Marmee" in "Little Women The Musical" on Broadway. In 1981, she made her Broadway debut as "Mabel" in "The Pirates of Penzance", then went on to star as "Luisa" in "Nine" with Raul Julia, and as "Polly Beachum" in "Three Penny Opera" with Sting. Her feature films include "Airplane", "Airplane 2", and "The Towering Inferno".

Saturday, December 14, 2019 @ 730pm

$65/$55/$45

An Evening With Christine Andreas

with Martin Silvestri at the Piano

Broadway mainstay and two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas showcases her impeccable vocal abilities in this warm, witty, poignant and beautifully arched musical evening. Ms. Andreas first captured Broadway theatre-goer's hearts when she starred as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th anniversary of My Fair Lady, receiving a Theatre World award for Best Actress in a Musical. She then starred in the revival of Oklahoma!, working with Billy Hammerstein and Agnes DeMille, receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, followed by On Your Toes, directed by George Abbott, and garnering her second Tony nomination. Other Broadway shows include Legs Diamond (with Peter Allen), The Scarlet Pimpernel (with Terrence Mann), and the Tony and Olivier winning production of La Cage Aux Folles, with Kelsey Grammer and Douglas Hodge. Christine Andreas has released four critically-acclaimed solo albums and has appeared in concert around the world - from Carnegie Hall to London, Paris, Rome and the White House.

Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ 730pm

$47/$42/$37

JACKIE "THE JOKE MAN" MARTLING

Formerly Of The Howard Stern Show

Recommended for Mature Audiences!

Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling has traveled the world making people laugh. He is a stand-up comedian, writer, radio personality, author and actor, best known for his eighteen years on The Howard Stern Show, where he was an on-air comic as well as head writer. Jackie has appeared at comedy clubs, casinos, and theaters across the globe, has had several best-selling CD's and books, hosted a Sirius XM Radio show from 2006 to 2014, and has been in a dozen of films, including The Aristocrats.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 @ 730pm - Rescheduled Date! $52.50/$47.50/$37.50 Dick Capri, Stewie Stone & JEFF CAPRI Three Is Funnier Than Four Dick Capri has taken the comedy world by storm and has left millions laughing in his comedic wake. Capri made his Broadway debut in 1991 at the Lunt Fontanne Theater, co-starring in the critically acclaimed Catskills On Broadway. The show played to sold out houses for fourteen months, and later successfully toured nationally. Stewie Stone has been the Vice-President of the famous New York Friar's Club for the past ten years. He has been their main MC and Roast Master for many events including Matt Lauer, Pat Cooper, Don King and Donald Trump. Jeff Capri is one of the top second-generation comics working today. He has sparkling takes on pop culture. clean edged political twists, and a silly pun or three. Jeff's television appearances include Comics Unleashed, Last Comic Standing and Ed McMahon's Next Big Star. He also stars in the comedy documentary "I Am Battle Comic" (available on Amazon Prime & iTunes).

Saturday, April 18, 2020 @ 730pm

$47/$42/$37

MIKE MARINO

New Jersey's Bad Boy Of Comedy returns with his hysterical and insightful take on the Italian-American Experience!

A native of Jersey City, NJ, Mike Marino's material is largely based by his own life, from his Italian family roots to his edgy observations about everyday life. His riotous approach to stand-up has taken him from The Tonight Show to sitcoms (including appearances in hits like Frasier and Becker) to major comedy clubs, theaters and casinos from New York to Los Angeles, and around the world. His "The Italian President" bit on Byron Allen's Comic's Unleashed has reached more than 12 million views. Mike's been a highlight of Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival for seven consecutive years. In 2008, Marino was inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame, and in 2015 he was awarded the USO Bob Hope Comedy Award for his regular appearances for the U.S. military. You can listen to his podcast "Live from My Mother's Basement" on all major podcast platforms including iTunes and Spotify and watch his hilarious characters "Uncle Tommy" "Cousin Mooney" and "Cousin Michelle" on his YouTube Channel "Mike Marino Live".

Friday, May 1, 2020 @ 730pm

$60.00/$50.00/$45.00

