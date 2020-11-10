CULTURE & COCKTAILS Attracts 200+ To Online Chat With Hollywood Historian Scott Eyman

The fun theme of this season's series of “Conversations” is Cool People Doing Neat Stuff!

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, welcomed 200+ online visitors to this season's kick-off CULTURE & COCKTAILS last night. The fun theme of this season's series of "Conversations" is Cool People Doing Neat Stuff!

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we opened our 16th annual season with our first-ever virtual CULTURE & COCKTAILS," said Lawrence. "The conversation was streamed live online and, for the first time, was free for all attendees. We not only brought the Culture, we had Irish bartender Aaron Bailey from The Colony Hotel show our virtual visitors how prepare an appropriate pre-chat Cocktail, the French 75, which is a tasty combination of gin, Prosecco and fresh lemon juice."

The 2020-2021 season on CULTURE & COCKTAILS opened with a conversation with Hollywood historian Scott Eyman, the award-winning author of the new book Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise. The former book editor and art critic for The Palm Beach Post has also written best-selling biographies of John Wayne, Robert Wagner, Cecil B. DeMille, John Ford, Louis B. Mayer and best buddies Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart. Eyman shared numerous humorous anecdotes and inside stories about Grant and other tinsel-town celebrities.

The cinematic biographer was interviewed by Lynn Kalber, Boca Magazine columnist and food editor, and former editor and "Swirl Girl" for The Palm Beach Post (a/k/a Mrs. Eyman). The entire program can be viewed here:

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage and grow the arts in Palm Beach County.

